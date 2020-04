Porshe: Seven-speed manual transmission and a host of new equipment options

The manual transmission is combined with the Sport Chrono package and will therefore appeal above all to sporty drivers who derive more driving pleasure from changing gear themselves. Also as part of the model year changeover, a host of new equipment options will now be offered for the 911 Carrera series that were previously not available for the sports car. These include Porsche InnoDrive, which is already familiar from the Panamera and Cayenne, as well as a new Smartlift function for the front axle.

For purists: seven-speed manual transmission with Sport Chrono package

The manual transmission with seven gears for the 911 Carrera S and 4S always comes in combination with the Sport Chrono package. Also included is Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with variable drive torque distribution by controlled braking interventions on the rear wheels and a mechanical rear differential lock with asymmetrical locking action. This overall setup will appeal above all to drivers with sporty ambitions, who will also appreciate the new tyre temperature indicator. This additional function in the Sport Chrono package was introduced with the 911 Turbo S. The tyre temperature indicator is combined with the tyre pressure indicator. At a low tyre temperature, the blue bars warn about reduced road grip. As the tyres warm up, the colour of the indicator changes to blue-white and then changes to white once the operating temperature has been reached and maximum possible grip is available. The system is deactivated and the bars are hidden when the winter tyres are fitted.

In combination with the manual transmission, the Sport Chrono package also offers an automatic rev-match function. When the driver shifts down, this function automatically opens the throttle momentarily to increase the engine speed and adapt it to the higher gearbox speed in the lower gear for smooth downshifts, thereby preventing load change effects. The package also includes other sporty ingredients such as dynamic engine mounts, PSM Sport mode, the mode switch on the steering wheel with the modes Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Wet and Individual (for an individual setup), as well as a stop watch and the Porsche Track Precision App.

The 911 Carrera S with manual transmission accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 308 km/h (911 Carrera S (MT): Fuel consumption combined 10.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 227 g/km). The DIN kerb weight of the 911 Carrera S Coupé with manual transmission is 1,480 kilograms – which is 35 kilograms less than the version with PDK.

In the 911 Carrera for the first time: Porsche InnoDrive and Smartlift

The new model year sees the inclusion of Porsche InnoDrive in the list of 911 options. On the variants with PDK, the assistance system extends the functions of the adaptive cruise control system by predictively optimising the driving speed for up to three kilometres in advance. Using the navigation data, it calculates the optimum acceleration and deceleration values for the next three kilometres, and activates them via the engine, PDK and brake system. The electronic co-pilot automatically takes into account corners and gradients, and also speed limits if wished. The driver has the possibility of individually defining the maximum speed at any time. The system detects the current traffic situation using radar and video sensors and adapts control accordingly. The system even recognises roundabouts. Like with conventional adaptive cruise control, InnoDrive also continuously adapts the distance to the vehicles in front.

SOURCE: Porsche