Porsche: “The Beauty“ in 9:11 minutes

9:11 Magazine presents the new 911 Targa in three parts: in addition to the virtual world premiere, the new episode provides an insight into the development of the concept by F. A. Porsche, as well as the exclusive edition from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Chapter 1: The Beauty of an Icon

The new 911 Targa makes its first appearance in the virtual world: the design and innovations of the 992 generation of the Targa – presented by Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President of the Product Line.

Chapter 2: The Beauty of an Idea

During the 1960s, there was a debate in the United States concerning safety in cabriolets. Porsche invented the solution: a 911 that combined a roll bar with an open body and was called the Targa – a design icon with motorsport in its genes.

Chapter 3: The Beauty of Being Cool

The Heritage Design Edition: after each one is built, the limited-edition 911 Targa cars are given a unique finishing touch through a painstaking review process. Go behind the scenes as the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur finishers in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen check the cars off the line.

