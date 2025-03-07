Porsche: Taycan sets a new lap record for electric cars at Interlagos

After setting records on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and at Shanghai International Circuit and the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package has now also set a lap record for electric cars at Interlagos, São Paulo

After setting records on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and at Shanghai International Circuit and the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package has now also set a lap record for electric cars at Interlagos, São Paulo. This is the fourth time, and on the fourth continent, that Porsche has secured a lap record with the electric sports car specially designed for the racetrack.

Felipe Nasr, three-time IMSA champion and three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, set a time of 1:42.1 minutes on the 4.3-kilometre Interlagos circuit on 5 February 2025. The new lap time not only shaved almost eight seconds off the record set by the Taycan Turbo S in 2022 (1:49.8 minutes) but was also just under a second inside an earlier outright production-car lap record set by the 911 Turbo S (1:43.087 minutes). With both high-speed and technical sections, as well as plenty of elevation change, the circuit in the Interlagos district of the Brazilian metropolis offers a number of challenges.

“Coming to Interlagos and getting behind the wheel of the Taycan Turbo GT right after winning the 24 Hours of Daytona was an incredible experience. I expected the strong acceleration and brutal torque but, ultimately, it was the overall performance that really impressed me,” says Porsche works driver Nasr.

“On the uphill climb before ‘Curva do Café’, just before the main straight, I used Attack Mode and the car reached 272 km/h by the end of the corner. On the exit of ‘Curva do Sol’, I was already reaching more than 200 km/h coming onto the back straight. It’s amazing how brutally the car accelerates and delivers its power,” continues the Porsche Penske Motorsport team driver. “The steering of the Taycan Turbo GT was very precise in the slow corners and remained stable even under heavy braking. The balance, the grip – a real performance machine.”

“Our goal was to set a new record to show the strengths of the new Taycan model series – just in time for its debut on the Brazilian market,” says Peter Vogel, CEO of Porsche Brazil. “The outstanding performance of the Taycan Turbo GT is truly impressive.”

Officially known as the Autodrome José Carlos Pace, Brazil’s home of Formula 1 and the FIA Endurance Championship (WEC), the circuit is known globally for the successes of national hero Ayrton Senna in the races of the early 1990s.

The Taycan Turbo GT has also proven its motorsport credentials as a Formula E safety car since May 2024, when it took over the role from the Taycan Turbo S. Driven by Bruno Correia (Portugal), it is the most powerful safety car in an FIA World Championship. There are always two Taycan Turbo GT safety cars at each Formula E race. One is equipped with the Weissach Package and the other one is without. Fitted with safety equipment and a high-tech communication system, they alternate between duties as the main car and as the backup vehicle.

SOURCE: Porsche