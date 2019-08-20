Porsche Taycan adds Apple Music built-in

From the touchscreen display in the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Apple Music subscribers can stream over 50 million songs ad-free, thousands of curated playlists, and the Beats 1 global livestream with three-year complimentary in-car internet data. This is the first-ever full integration of Apple Music in any vehicle.

“Porsche and Apple Music fit perfectly – we share common values, and the same relentless attitude to user experience, to quality engineering, to design, and to innovation,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Together, we bring innovative digital entertainment technologies in our high-performance sports cars, starting with our fully electric Taycan.”

“Listening to music while driving can be an electrifying feeling,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and International Content. “Since Apple Music launched, we’ve been working to bring our customers the best music experience possible in the car, and Porsche has been on the cutting edge in this space. Porsche builds sports cars at the highest level and today, with the introduction of the Taycan, customers now can choose Apple Music built-in seamlessly to find the perfect soundtrack for every drive.”

SOURCE: Porsche