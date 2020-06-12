Porsche: SUV duo with sporty set-up: the new Cayenne GTS models

With the Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupé, Porsche is supplementing its SUV line-up with two new models designed with superb driving performance in mind.

Typically for the GTS models, the powertrain plays a particularly important part: instead of the 3.6-litre V6 biturbo engine from its predecessor, a V8 heart now beats once more under the bonnet of the Cayenne GTS. With an output of 338 kW (460 PS; Cayenne GTS: Fuel consumption combined 11.4 – 11.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 260 – 255 g/km; Cayenne GTS Coupé: Fuel consumption combined 11.4 – 11.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 260 – 256 g/km) and torque of 620 Nm, the four-litre biturbo engine offers significantly improved performance in all disciplines. Both GTS models sprint from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and have a top speed of 270 km/h. A lowered performance-oriented chassis, a unique design and enhanced equipment round off the new GTS package.

Powerful, efficient, emotive: V8 engine with new sports exhaust systems

With the Porsche-developed four-litre V8 biturbo engine from the flagship Cayenne model, the new Cayenne GTS now delivers 14 kW (20 PS) and 20 Nm more than its predecessor. This leads to significantly improved performance, something which applies equally to the new Cayenne GTS Coupé: the standard sprint from 0 – 100 km/h is now 0.6 seconds faster than before with the Sport Chrono package. Top speed has been increased by eight km/h. At the same time, great importance has been placed on efficiency. Among other things, this has been achieved by the optimally matched Tiptronic S eight-speed automatic transmission, adaptive cylinder control, direct petrol injection with central injector position and an intelligently designed thermal management system. According to the NEDC combined cycle, the sportiest Cayenne models offer a fuel consumption of 11.4 to 11.2 l/100 km.

To match the new car’s impressive performance, its specially configured sports exhaust systems deliver a highly emotive aural experience. Fitted as standard is an exhaust system with its tailpipes located at the outer sides of the car’s rear, designed to produce a rich, sporty sound with a unique character. The high frequency-tuned sports exhaust system is a new development. It features two centrally positioned oval tailpipes that are offered exclusively on the Cayenne GTS Coupé and in future also on the Cayenne Turbo Coupé – in combination with the optional Lightweight Sports Package in each case.

20 millimetres lower with dynamic damper control

The chassis set-up of the new Cayenne GTS models creates the ideal prerequisites for outstanding lateral dynamics. The standard steel-spring suspension lowers the car by 20 millimetres and includes Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) for active and very sporty damper control. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also fitted as standard.

In combination with its standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, the generously sized grey cast iron brakes (390 x 38 mm at the front, 358 x 28 mm at the rear), fitted with red brake callipers, the new Cayenne GTS models bring the agility and spontaneity of a true sports car to the SUV segment. As an option, deceleration can be optimised by means of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB). Further options include 10 mm-lower three-chamber air suspension, rear-axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilisation system.

Sport Design package and characteristic GTS accents as standard

The standard Sport Design package ensures a unique and exclusive appearance in combination with numerous accents in Black. The new Cayenne GTS models are equipped as standard with satin-gloss Black 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the LED tail light bar are also dark-tinted. The front air intakes, side window trims, tailpipes of the sports exhaust system and the model and Porsche logos on the rear are all in Black.

High-quality materials such as Alcantara® on the rooflining, seat centre panels, centre console armrests and doors, as well as dark-brushed aluminium, make it possible to also see and feel the sporty yet elegant characteristics of the Cayenne GTS models in their interiors. Standard eight-way sports seats, exclusively reserved for the new GTS models, offer optimal support for dynamic cornering due to the increased height of their side bolsters. These are exclusively reserved for the new GTS models. GTS logos can be found on the front doors, door entry sills, rev counter and head restraints. Numerous personalisation options include the GTS interior package, with additional colour accents in Carmine Red or Crayon, for items such as decorative stitching.

