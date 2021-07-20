Porsche: Stronger, sharper, sportier: the new Macan

Porsche launches the new Macan with increased performance, a sharper design and a new operating concept. All three available versions come with significantly more power than their predecessors

As the sporty flagship of the successful SUV line-up, the Macan GTS sits at the top of the range. Its 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine (Macan GTS (NEDC): Fuel consumption combined 9.9 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 225 g/km; Macan GTS (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined 11.7 – 11.3 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 265 – 255 g/km) now delivers 324 kW (440 PS) – an increase of 44 kW (60 PS). With the responsiveness and power delivery typical of Porsche GTS cars, it completes the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds when fitted with the Sport Chrono package and reaches a top speed of 272 km/h. The Macan S is now also equipped with a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine (Macan S (NEDC): Fuel consumption combined 9.9 – 9.8 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 225 – 224 g/km; Macan S (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined 11.7 – 11.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 265 – 251 g/km) that produces 20 kW (26 PS) more power than before, with 280 kW (380 PS). This propels the vehicle from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds while it has a top speed of up to 259 km/h.

The new Macan GTS on the road

A newly developed, turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 195 kW (265 PS; Macan (NEDC): Fuel consumption combined 8.8 – 8.7 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 200 – 198 g/km; Macan (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined 10.7 – 10.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 243 – 228 g/km) serves as the entry point to the Macan world. It completes the standard 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h. All engines are coupled to the seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system.

Optimised chassis – new sport air suspension for the GTS

The new Macan models also offer a wide suspension bandwidth, balancing maximum suspension comfort and dynamic sports car performance. The chassis has been optimised further: the Macan now responds with even more sensitivity and more directly to the driving situation and road conditions, giving the driver even better feedback via the steering wheel. For this purpose, elements such as the damper characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been re-adapted specifically for this model. It actively and continuously regulates the damping force for each individual wheel. PASM is available as an option for the Macan and is standard for the S and GTS models.

The new Macan S on the road

The Macan GTS now sets itself apart from the other derivatives even more than before with the now-standard sport air suspension, which lowers the body by 10 millimetres. The dynamic benefits of the new GTS are above all due to the fact that the air suspension is 10 per cent more rigid on the front axle and 15 per cent firmer on the rear axle compared with its predecessor. The optional GTS Sport package further increases the dynamic potential of the car, with 21-inch GT design wheels with performance tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Sport Chrono package.

Even sharper design with a sporty focus

Porsche has further sharpened the visuals of its compact SUV with a number of specific changes. The redesigned nose with an inlay in the exterior colour emphasises the Macan’s width, making it look even more imposing on the road. On the new GTS, the centre of the nose section as well as other elements are finished in black. The rear is now rounded off towards the road by a striking diffuser in a particularly technical design. Here and at the front end it features a new 3D structure, which is also optionally available for the car’s sideblades. The LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models.

The exterior of the new Macan models

A total of 14 colours are available for the new Macan, including the new colours Papaya Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic, as well as Python Green for the Macan GTS with the GTS Sport package. With its Individual Colour and Paint To Sample options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur significantly expands the design freedom for the Macan. Larger wheels are also fitted as standard: they measure at least 19 inches for the Macan, 20 inches for the Macan S and 21 inches for the Macan GTS. A total of seven new wheel designs have also been added to the range.

New centre console with touch surface

The new Porsche Macan offers a substantially enhanced interior with a modern and elegantly designed centre console. Its new operating concept, which makes use of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons, brings a clear structure to the cockpit. A new, shorter selector lever sits in the centre of the clearly organised control module. The analogue clock at the top of the dashboard is now also standard equipment. A number of leather upholstery and contrasting seam packages in Gentian Blue, Papaya or Crayon are optionally available to add new colour highlights to the interior. The Macan continues to offer many online functions and services as standard. These can be controlled via the 10.9-inch full HD touch display of the Porsche Communication Management or by means of voice commands. The Macan adopts the new multifunction and GT Sport steering wheels from the 911.

The interior of the new Macan models

Besides the dynamic benefits and black highlights on the exterior, the GTS Sport package available only for the top model also contains specific and exclusive equipment for the interior. This includes 18-way sport seats, the Carbon interior package, Race-Tex upholstery with extended leather elements, various items with contrast stitching and GTS lettering in Python Green.

SOURCE: Porsche