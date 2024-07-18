Porsche: Sporty and luxurious: the new, top Panamera models

Porsche is launching the dynamic top series models with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS

Porsche is launching the dynamic top series models with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS. The particularly performance-focused tuning of the Panamera GTS is setting standards when it comes to purism and agility. The Turbo S E-Hybrid, in turn, impresses by spanning the range from luxurious driving properties to racetrack-level top performance.

The Porsche Panamera has redefined the luxury saloon segment. It combines smooth driving comfort with the properties of a Porsche sports car in a unique way. Now two particularly powerful and sporty variants have been added to the model range. These are cars with different focuses: the Panamera GTS is a dynamic sports saloon that places the emotional driving experience in the foreground. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is positioned at the very top of the model series as the most powerful, fastest and most luxurious derivative. This top model is the new record holder in the official ranking of the fastest combustion engine cars and hybrid luxury saloons on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Both models are driven by the further developed 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine (Panamera GTS (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined: 12.7 – 12.0 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined: 288 – 274 g/km; CO₂ class: G; Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (WLTP): Fuel consumption weighted combined: 1.6 – 1.4 l/100 km; fuel consumption with depleted battery combined: 11.5 – 10.8 l/100 km; Electrical consumption weighted combined: 29.3 – 27.4 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions weighted combined: 36 – 31 g/km; CO₂ class weighted combined: B; CO₂ class with depleted battery: G) that is already used to power the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. This powerful engine is prepared for the strict requirements of the Euro 7 emission standard. Changing from a twin-scroll to a single-scroll turbocharger shortens the warm-up phase of its catalytic converters. Exhaust gas temperatures of up to 1,000°C and the associated clean combustion, as well as the increase in the mean peak pressure to 140 bar in the combustion chambers, increase the efficiency of the drive, especially in the highly dynamic range. The 8-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK) has been fundamentally redesigned. With optimised power-transmitting surfaces and a higher thermal load capacity, it is able to implement the enormous drive torque of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The most powerful Panamera: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

At Porsche, the Turbo model designation traditionally stands for the pinnacle of performance among the model variants mainly intended for the road. At the same time, the Turbo logo signifies technological leadership in the respective segment. The combination of highly efficient combustion engines and electric powertrain enables particularly powerful drive and exceptional performance.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Panamera produced in series so far. Its V8 biturbo engine has an output of 441 kW (599 PS), and the output of the electric motor completely integrated into the housing and into the cooling circuit of the PDK amounts to 140 kW (190 PS). Compared to its predecessor, its system output has been increased by 75 kW (102 PS) to 575 kW (782 PS), and the system torque has risen by 150 Nm to 1,000 Nm. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 325 km/h. This signifies an enhancement of 25 km/h and 0.5 seconds.

At the same time, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is efficient to drive. Compared to the previous generation, its hybrid powertrain offers greater electric range, faster charging and more agile responsiveness. With a capacity of 25.9 kWh (gross), the high voltage battery stores 45 per cent more energy than the predecessor battery did. This gives the most powerful Panamera an electric range of up to 88 km (WLTP EAER City). With an increase in recuperation output to 88 kW, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid drives more efficiently than ever in the fully electric mode. At a suitable power source, the 11 kW on-board AC charger charges the battery from zero to 100 per cent in around two hours and 39 minutes.

Distinctive design of the Turbo models

Porsche underlines the role of the Turbo models as the top performers in their model lines with a distinctive rear bumper and a distinctive front end in the exterior colour. At the rear, the chrome-plated tailpipes in Dark Bronze complete this look. The standard equipment for the Turbo S E-Hybrid also includes the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) with yellow brake callipers. Acid Green is also available as a typical E-Hybrid colour.

Turbonite, the elegant metallic grey tone, is exclusively reserved for the Turbo models. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has this colour on its airblades at the front of the car, on the strip of its rear bumper, and on the forged 21-inch Panamera Turbo S centre-lock wheels. Porsche also uses Turbonite in the interior, for example on the trim strips and belt straps, the controls in the centre console, and the steering wheel. Turbonite contrast stitching also features on the seats, door panel trim, dashboard and floor mats. The roof lining is completely upholstered with the suede-like Race-Tex.

New record for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Even before its launch, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid set a best time. Porsche test driver Lars Kern (36) completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife (20.832 kilometres) in just 7:24.172 minutes. With this notarised time, Porsche set the record for the fastest top-class saloon with a combustion and hybrid engine in the official ranking of Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG. The new Panamera broke the existing record in this car class by 3.62 seconds. The record lap was driven by Lars Kern on 12 July 2024. To protect the driver, the record-breaking Panamera was equipped with a racing seat and a safety cage, but otherwise corresponded to the series version.

Lars Kern had already set Nordschleife class records in 2016 and 2020 with the Panamera, most recently in the Panamera Turbo S. This new faster time by the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is proof of the consistent further development of the four-door sports car. With the new time of 7:24.172, Lars Kern improved on his record from 2020 by 5.64 seconds.

Track tyres and Carbon Aerokit for the Panamera Turbo models

With this new class record, the new Panamera has shown what it is capable of. To a great extent, the car’s performance is due to the new Carbon Aerokit and the specially developed UHP tyres from Michelin. TheAerokit is available for the sports saloon models of the Panamera Turbo and the Turbo S E-Hybrid. It includes airblades, side skirts and a rear diffuser made of carbon, and optimises the aerodynamic balance for driving on the racetrack. The front spoiler lip completely eliminates lift on the front axle. In combination with the Gurney flap on the adaptive 4-way rear spoiler, its net effect is to generate downforce.

At a speed of 200 km/h, it improves the downforce by 60 kilograms and enables even higher speeds to be attained in challenging series of bends. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres with the N0 marking further improve the car’s traction. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres with dimensions 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear were specially developed for the Panamera and for dynamic driving situations.

Comprehensive equipment range in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has equipped the top model of the Panamera series with the Porsche Active Ride suspension as standard. This innovative chassis is coupled with a 400 V high-voltage system and is therefore technically feasible only in the Panamera models with an E-Hybrid drive. Each shock absorber has an electrically operated hydraulic pump that actively generates forces in the rebound or compression direction. In this way, the suspension almost fully compensates body movements and keeps the car horizontal during dynamic driving manoeuvres. The technology enables innovative functions such as the overcompensation of pitching and rolling motions. It also matches the wheel load distribution to the grip level, thereby optimising the traction. The comprehensive range of equipment available for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid also includes all the driving dynamics control systems, rear-axle steering, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) with 440 millimetre brake discs at the front and a 380 millimetre diameter at the rear, as well as a Bose® sound system.

The most agile Panamera: Panamera GTS

GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Porsche cars with this model designation offer an extra serving of sportiness and maximum driving pleasure, together with high day-to-day usability. In line with this philosophy, the Panamera GTS is also distinguished by a chassis tuned for high performance, an exclusive SportDesign package and a sporty, high-quality interior. It is a particularly direct and agile variant of the top-class sports saloon. The powerful, comprehensively upgraded V8 biturbo engine plays a major role in the especially intensive driving experience in the Panamera GTS. It offers linear power delivery that is clearly noticeable even at engine speeds above 6,000 rpm.

The engine delivers 368 kW (500 PS), 20 PS more than the drive that its predecessor exhibited. This results in better driving performance and dynamics, and even greater efficiency. The four-door sports car accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 km/h. The standard sports exhaust system in the Panamera GTS was specifically developed to create a powerful, emotional soundscape.

Porsche has given the standard dual-chamber two-valve air suspension including PASM in the Panamera GTS a particularly sporty tuning. The 10 millimetre-lower body and reinforced anti-roll bars provide a noticeably more direct driving experience and a lower basic spring rate. The electronically controlled PTV Plus differential lock ensures the torque is distributed optimally between the wheels. In combination, these measures ensure greater body stability and reduced pitching and rolling over the entire speed range. These added dynamics come without any significant reduction in comfort.

Exclusive GTS-style design and equipment

As is the case across all model lines, the Porsche GTS models can be identified by their distinctive sporty design. Black GTS logos on the sides and rear of the car, a unique front section, dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlights and tail lights, as well as red brake callipers also make the Panamera GTS unmistakable. The standard Sport package also includes body trim elements in satin-matt Black. These include side skirts, insets in the front area, side window trim, and the rear bumper. Porsche has kept the tailpipes of the sports exhaust system in Dark Bronze to create an exciting contrast. A further accent is added by the 21-inch Turbo S centre-lock wheels in Anthracite Grey.

In the interior, Porsche is lavish in its use of the suede-like Race-Tex. It covers the roof lining, armrests and door panels, as well as the centre panels of the adaptive sports seats with 18-way adjustment. Porsche also offers two GTS-specific interior packages in Carmine Red or Slate Grey Neo. The decorative stitching and belts also come in the colour of the selected package. An interior package in Carbon matt is also available. The standard equipment of the Panamera GTS also includes a Bose® sound system and the Sport Chrono package with a stopwatch and the push-to-pass function.

Market launch

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS are now available to order as sports saloons. Both models benefit from the many new features of the third generation of the Panamera. These include the Porsche Driver Experience control concept, the high-resolution and particularly far reach of the HD matrix LED light, comprehensively extended connectivity functions such as the deeper integration of Apple CarPlay®, video streaming on the optional Passenger Display, and the option of parking the car from outside using a smartphone app. The Executive variant of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with a long wheelbase is offered on a market-specific basis; the four-zone automatic climate control and the large centre console are included as standard. The Panamera GTS comes exclusively as a sports saloon with a short wheelbase.

Deliveries in Germany will begin in autumn 2024.

SOURCE: Porsche