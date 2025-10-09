Porsche reports robust delivery figures despite a challenging environment

Porsche has significantly increased the proportion of electrified vehicles sold in the first nine months of 2025. A total of 212,509 cars were delivered to customers worldwide between January and September, of which 35.2 per cent were electrified (+12.8 percentage points). Fully electric vehicles made up 23.1 per cent, while 12.1 per cent were plug-in hybrids.

The strongest growth among the sports car manufacturer’s six model lines was recorded by the Macan, with an 18 per cent increase. This contributes significantly to a high electrification rate of 56% in Europe (Region Europe including Germany). North America remains the largest sales region, with 64,446 deliveries representing a 5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The Overseas and Emerging Markets achieved a new all-time high with 43,090 deliveries from January to September. Customer interest in individualisation is also developing positively, with demand for Porsche’s Sonderwunsch programme and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur continuously growing, and with work ongoing to increase capacity further.

“Porsche continues to maintain robust delivery figures this year. The level is in line with our expectations, especially considering the ongoing geopolitical and economic conditions,“ says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “In the coming months, our customers can look forward to many exceptional product offerings. We recently unveiled the new 911 Turbo S at the IAA, the range-topping version of our iconic sports car. This strengthens our brand core. Demand for the new flagship is very strong, and the car has received a lot of praise from the media and prospective customers.”

North America and Overseas and Emerging Markets show growth

North America remains the largest sales region, recording 64,446 deliveries – a 5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The Overseas and Emerging Markets also performed well, posting a 3 per cent increase and achieving a new all-time high. A total of 43,090 vehicles were delivered to customers in this region.

In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 50,286 vehicles up to the end of September, a 4 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. In the brand’s home market of Germany, 22,492 deliveries were made, a 16 per cent decrease. The decline in both regions is partly due to a strong period the previous year with catch-up effects from 2023 and limited model availability in the 718 and Macan combustion-engine models due to EU cybersecurity regulations.

In China, 32,195 cars were delivered to customers (-26 per cent). The primary reasons for this decline remain the challenging market conditions, particularly in the luxury segment, and the intense competition in the Chinese market. The focus here remains on value-oriented sales. Globally, Porsche’s sales volume in the first nine months is 6 per cent below last year’s figures, with a sales distribution that remains balanced across the individual regions. In addition, Porsche was able to increase its market share worldwide in the respective segments of five of six model lines – despite increasing competition.

The Macan remains the best-selling model line

In the first three quarters of 2025, 64,783 examples of the Macan were delivered to customers (+18 per cent). More than 55 per cent of these (36,250 cars) were fully electric. Meanwhile, the combustion-engine Macan continues to be offered in most markets outside the EU, with 28,533 examples delivered. Between January and September, 21,243 examples of the Panamera were delivered to customers, with figures remaining at a stable level (-1 per cent).

Deliveries of the iconic 911 totalled 37,806 up to the end of September, representing a slight decrease of 5 per cent. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models recorded 15,380 deliveries, a 15 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. This is mainly due to limited model availability resulting from EU cybersecurity regulations. Production of the current 718 model line will end in the fourth quarter of 2025.

A total of 12,641 all-electric Taycan models were delivered between January and September (-10 per cent). For the Cayenne, the delivery figures totalled 60,656, representing a 22 per cent decrease – partly due to catch-up effects from the previous year. The new fully electric Cayenne is planned to be unveiled in the fourth quarter. It will be offered alongside the current model, which offers both combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

“We have made forward-looking product decisions in recent weeks,” continues Matthias Becker. “In doing so, we’re responding to the diverse needs of customers worldwide and the slowing of the uptake of electric mobility, allowing us to be more flexible in the years to come. We expect the market environment to remain challenging in the future. More than ever, we’re focusing on managing demand and supply in line with our ‘value over volume’ strategy. We’re also responding to the ever-increasing customer demand for individualisation of our vehicles by expanding further in this area – with both the Exclusive Manufaktur and the Sonderwunsch programmes.”

Deliveries January – September 2024 2025 Difference Worldwide 226,026 212,509 -6% Germany 26,838 22,492 -16% North America 61,471 64,446 +5% China 43,280 32,195 -26% Europe (excluding Germany) 52,465 50,286 -4% Overseas and Emerging Markets 41,972 43,090 +3%

