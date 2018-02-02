Porsche reports January 2018 U.S. sales

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced January 2018 retail sales of 4,816 vehicles

The Porsche 911 and the Panamera sports sedan drove growth in January. Sales of the 911 model line were up 4.7 percent versus the same month last year. The Panamera showed strong demand with 610 vehicles sold.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. were at 1,600 vehicles, up 23.4 percent year-over-year.

About Porsche Cars North America Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman sports cars; Macan and Cayenne SUVs; and Panamera sports sedans. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 189 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s nearly 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

