Porsche reports August 2017 sales of 4,709 units

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor in the United States of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced August 2017 sales of 4,709 units, down 9.1 percent compared to August 2016. These results reflect delays in our delivery of 2018 model year vehicles, many of which are still in the final regulatory approval process. Porsche is working diligently to obtain all required approvals as soon as possible. Year-to-date retail sales are up 1.1 percent compared to 2016 with 36,178 vehicles sold.

August was the best two-door sports car month of 2017 with 1,642 deliveries. Porsche 911 sales in the U.S. reached 1,016 units in August, a 35.6 percent increase year-overyear. The 718 Boxster and Cayman line posted 626 retail deliveries, up 32.1 percent over August 2016. Sales of the Panamera sports sedan stood at 557, a 25.2 percent increase year-over-year. Year-to-date, Panamera deliveries are up 36.3 percent with 4,068 vehicles sold.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales in the U.S. were 1,606, a 14.7 percent increase compared to August 2016. Year-to-date, CPO sales are up 7.3 percent and stand at 12,004 for the first eight months of 2017.

