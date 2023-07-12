Porsche records a significant increase in delivery figures

Porsche ended the first six months of 2023 successfully with a 15 per cent gain in deliveries. The sports car manufacturer delivered 167,354 vehicles to customers worldwide.

Porsche ended the first six months of 2023 successfully with a 15 per cent gain in deliveries. The sports car manufacturer delivered 167,354 vehicles to customers worldwide.

“After the first six months of the year, we can be pleased with our delivery results so far,” said Detlev von Platen, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “We posted gains in every sales region.”

Europe and Germany post high double-digit growth

With 36,574 delivered vehicles in Europe in the first half-year of 2023, Porsche managed an increase of 23 per cent over the same period last year. Also, in its home market of Germany, significantly more people took delivery of their vehicles than in the same period last year: 17,118 units, representing an increase of 24 per cent. North America posted double-digit gains as well. 41,937 delivered vehicles represent a year-on-year increase of 12 per cent. Despite the still challenging environment in China, Porsche delivered 43,832 vehicles from January through June in this market – an increase of 8 per cent. In the overseas and emerging markets, 27,893 cars were delivered to customers, representing an increase of 16 per cent.

The 911 remains a customer favourite in its anniversary year

SUVs remain among the most popular Porsche models: the Porsche Macan was delivered to 47,755 customers (+26 per cent). The Cayenne was delivered to 46,884 customers (+12 per cent).

The iconic 911, which turns 60 this year, continues to raise the customers’ pulse to race speeds: the 911 was delivered to 26,124 customers worldwide (+21 per cent). In the first half-year, 17,991 customers took delivery of the all-electric Taycan (-5 per cent). The electric sports car continued to be more affected by shortfalls in the availability of parts than other model lines.

The Panamera luxury saloon posted 17,565 deliveries (+13 per cent). The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models contributed a further 11,035 deliveries (+13 per cent).

“Value-oriented growth is the top priority for Porsche,” said Detlev von Platen. “To achieve that, we are continuing to focus on flexibility as the global economic situation remains challenging. Especially in China, we are striving for a balance of supply and demand in line with our luxury positioning.”

Porsche AG

Deliveries January – June 2022 2023 Difference Worldwide 145,860 167,354 +15% Germany 13,785 17,118 +24% North America 37,605 41,937 +12% China 40,681 43,832 +8% Europe (excluding Germany) 29,833 36,574 +23% Overseas and Emerging Markets 23,956 27,893 +16%

SOURCE: Porsche