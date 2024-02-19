Porsche presents two new E-Hybrid variants of the Panamera

Better E-Performance: more power and shorter charging time

Porsche is further expanding its range of powertrains for the Panamera sports saloon. As part of the E-Performance strategy, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid have been added to the portfolio with immediate effect. This is the Porsche response to the particularly strong interest in efficient and dynamic e-hybrid powertrains in many markets. The Panamera will be available in a total of four performance variants of this advanced powertrain technology.

Powertrain: Optimised Hybrid-Performance

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is particularly efficient and versatile. To generate powerful acceleration, Porsche has combined a new e-hybrid system with a significantly revamped 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine (304 PS / 224 kW). The system output of 470 PS (346 kW) and the maximum torque of 650 Nm enable acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds and the capability of a 174 mph top speed. The purely electric range of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid increases to 59 miles (96 km) in the WLTP cycle (EAER city).

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid places a stronger focus on driving dynamics as well as sustained power delivery in the upper rev range. Its 2.9-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine delivers 353 PS (260 kW). The system output is 544 PS (400 kW) and the maximum torque is 750 Nm. This enables the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 mph, where permitted.

Compared to the prior model, the new Panamera E-Hybrid offers a greater electric range, faster charging speed, better throttle response and enhanced driving performance in almost all disciplines. At 25.9 kWh (gross), the new high voltage battery provides around 45 per cent more capacity in a comparable space. At the same time, the new 11 kW On-Board-AC-charger shortens the charging time to two hours and 39 minutes.

With 140 kW (190 PS) and 450 Nm of torque, the completely new electric motor offers significantly more power than its predecessor. It is also integrated into the housing in an efficient and weight-optimised way, and into the oil cooling circulation of the PDK transmission. The internal rotor design (the rotor rotates inside the stator) reduces the mass inertia by 50 per cent, which improves the throttle response. With a recuperation of up to 88 kW, the electric motor also contributes to the significantly increased electric range of the Panamera E-Hybrid models.

E-Hybrid driving modes with optimised strategy

The four optimised E-Hybrid-specific driving modes, as well as the improved Sport and Sport Plus modes, further optimise the efficiency of the E-Hybrid models. The vehicles always start in the purely electric E-Power mode. Once the state of charge of the battery is under a certain minimum value, the system automatically switches to Hybrid Auto mode, which adapts the operating strategy to the current driving situation. In addition, with active route guidance in Hybrid Auto, the operating strategy is further optimised by knowing the route ahead. In this way, the proportion of electrically driven distances in city traffic can be maximised and efficiency increased. The system uses both car and navigation data for this purpose.

In E-Hold mode, the current state of charge of the battery is preserved. In E-Charge mode, on the other hand, the combustion engine charges the battery to up to 80 per cent out of town and above 55 km/h, while the Panamera utilises the efficiency benefits of the hybrid drive in city traffic. In Sport and Sport Plus modes, Porsche reduces the target state of charge of the battery to 20 and 30 per cent respectively (previously 30 and 80 per cent). This increases efficiency without sacrificing performance.

E-Hybrids with innovative active suspension

Porsche equips all variants of the new Panamera with an adaptive two-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-valve dampers as standard. The innovative Porsche Active Ride active suspension is also available as an option for the E-Hybrid models. It combines the ability to offer optimised traction and cornering performance with a high degree of comfort. Every individual damper – also equipped with two-valve technology – has an electrically operated hydraulic pump, which is powered by the 400-volt system and which can be used to actively build up forces in the rebound and compression directions. As a result, the suspension almost completely absorbs body movements caused by road imperfections and keeps the vehicle horizontal at all times during dynamic driving manoeuvres. The dampers operate at up to 13 Hz, which means they can adjust the setting up to 13 times per second and thus react lightning fast to the respective driving situation and the road surface. The technology also enables innovative functions such as the overcompensation of pitching and rolling motions, as well as the raising of the body when getting in and out of the car.

Sporting details and enhanced standard equipment

All variants of the new Panamera have an athletic, fresh design. At the front, the look is characterised by newly shaped, standard matrix LED headlights and an additional horizontal air intake. At the rear of the sports saloon, a continuous taillight and a frameless rear window distinguish the new Panamera. Window trim in silver enhances the side line.

The standard equipment of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid includes 19-inch wheels, black brake callipers, ParkAssist and a cooled smartphone tray for wireless charging with up to 15 watts. Options such as the innovative high-resolution HD matrix LED lighting system is available, with rear-axle steering, Remote ParkAssist, Porsche InnoDrive including Active Lane Keeping, Passenger Display and air quality system also offered.

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is distinguished by 20-inch wheels in Panamera AeroDesign, silver Sport tailpipes and red brake callipers. Brake callipers in Acid Green and Black are optionally available. This model also features brakes with ten-piston brake callipers on the front axle. Alternatively, the PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake) is available for this model in conjunction with 21-inch wheels. The ceramic composite discs measure 440 millimetres at the front axle and 410 millimetres at the rear axle.

Market launch and pricing

The new Panamera models are available to order today from Porsche Centres in the UK and Ireland. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is priced from £90,300.00 RRP inc VAT and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is priced from £102,100.00 RRP inc VAT. First cars are anticipated to be delivered during the second quarter of the year.

Customers will also be invited to explore the potential of the new car, and further develop their own skills behind the wheel, by participating in a bespoke driving experience around the unique tracks at the Porsche Experience Centre, Silverstone.

SOURCE: Porsche