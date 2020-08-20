Porsche presents the new Panamera

A true sports car, exclusive saloon, a hybrid pioneer – this versatility and unique symbiosis of opposites has characterised the Porsche Panamera right from the start. The core features of the second generation, which has been on the market since 2016, will now be enhanced even further. The new Panamera will celebrate its world premiere on August 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, online in its own web format Porsche NewsTV.

Guests at the digital world premiere will be among others CEO Oliver Blume and racing driver Timo Bernhard. The broadcast will be available to view in English and German at the link: newstv.porsche.com

SOURCE: Porsche