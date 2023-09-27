Porsche presents new Cayenne S E-Hybrid model

The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid is the third electrified engine variant within the model series and is positioned between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid is the third electrified engine variant within the model series and is positioned between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Focusing on a fine balance between everyday usability and performance, the S E-Hybrid is available in SUV and Coupé body styles. The hybrid technology of the new Cayenne, comprehensively revised earlier this year, also provides the new car with an extended electric range and short charging times due to its intelligent energy management.

In the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, a revised three-litre V6 turbocharged engine developing 353 PS/260 kW is paired with a 130 kW (176 PS) electric motor. Together they achieve a system output of 519 PS (382 kW) and a maximum system torque of 750 Nm. The high output potential is reflected in the driving performance. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 163 mph where permitted. Fuel consumption combined (weighted) is 166.2 – 201.8 mpg / 1.7 – 1.4 l/100 km (WLTP); CO2 emissions combined (weighted) are 39 – 31 g/km (WLTP).

Air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve technology for a maximum range

In the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the standard adaptive air suspension contributes to the combination of increased performance and greater driving comfort. Its innovative two-chamber, two-valve technology enables a particularly wide spectrum of spring rates that range from high comfort to high performance. At the same time, the new S E-Hybrid models benefit from the optimisation of the hybrid system of the current Cayenne generation. A purely electric range (EAER City) of up to 56 miles enables most of the day-to-day, local driving to be emission-free. Porsche makes this range possible with a battery capacity of 25.9 kWh. The new on-board AC charger fully charges the Cayenne S E-Hybrid in less than two and a half hours at a suitable power source with a charging capacity of up to 11 kW.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid is distinguished by its 20-inch diameter Cayenne S wheels and an exhaust system with two twin tailpipes in brushed stainless steel. In combination with the SUV body style the Cayenne S E-Hybrid has a Silver exterior package, and a Black exterior package as a Coupé. For night-time driving, safety and comfort are supported by the standard matrix LED headlights. The new, innovative HD matrix LED headlights are available as optional extra.

Inside, standard features include eight-way powered adjustable seats with driver’s side memory, the Sport Chrono package including a mode switch for selecting the driving programme, foot pedal trims in stainless steel, and a Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. The driver also benefits from additional functions in the My Porsche app, including new functions in Apple CarPlay®.

Porsche is the first car manufacturer to enable easier access to car functions within CarPlay®. In the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid, added comfort is provided by the new optional passenger screen that includes in-car video functions, as well as the new air quality system offering which is designed to filter out particles and hazardous substances.

SOURCE: Porsche