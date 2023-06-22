Porsche: Nardò Technical Center establishes a new division for software development

Nardò Technical Center (NTC) establishes a new division focused on software development for intelligent and connected vehicles

Nardò Technical Center (NTC) establishes a new division focused on software development for intelligent and connected vehicles. With the new division, the proving ground in Salento (Southern Italy), which is owned by Porsche and operated by Porsche Engineering, further underlines its positioning as technology partner for the integrated development and validation of future vehicles.

“Digitally-enabled functions will play a crucial role in the future of the automotive industry. With our new software division, we can develop and test these kinds of functions for our customers directly on site,” says Antonio Gratis, Managing Director of NTC. The focus of the new division will lie on highly automated driving functions, vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication as well as connectivity solutions. It represents another step in NTC’s continuous evolution from a unique testing center into an integrated technology hub and is closely integrated into the end-to-end development and validation network of Porsche Engineering.

The software division will open its doors in Lecce, a city that combines a close proximity to NTC and a wide education, talent and partner network. The office is planned to serve as an innovation laboratory in which software experts and engineers will collaborate on state-of-the-art solutions that can then be tested in real-time on NTC’s test tracks – also due to the recently installed 5G network on-site.

“We are proud to establish the software division in this prestigious area,” continues Gratis. “We have profound ties to this region, to its people and the potential they possess, and we are proud that the digitalization of the automotive industry also leads through this territory.”

NTC plans to hire highly specialised professionals, including IT engineers, software architects, developers, and computer science graduates for the new division. Besides that, the promotion of digital skills of its workforce as well as the extended collaboration with local partners, as for example with the University of Salento, will represent central pillars in the software initiative of NTC.

SOURCE: Porsche