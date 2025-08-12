Porsche Leipzig plant wins Automotive Lean Production Award 2025

The Porsche Leipzig plant has been awarded this year’s Automotive Lean Production Award in the OEM category

The Porsche Leipzig plant has been awarded this year’s Automotive Lean Production Award in the OEM category. The production site in Saxony impressed the expert jury and successfully brought the prestigious accolade to Leipzig.

The award has been presented annually since 2006 by the consultancy Agamus Consult in collaboration with the specialist magazine ‘Automobil Produktion’. It recognises manufacturing sites that have made outstanding contributions to lean, modern, and digitally integrated production. Under the motto “Learning from the Best”, the initiative aims to highlight how the European automotive industry is harnessing the potential of lean principles and digitalisation to drive innovation and efficiency in production.

Porsche Leipzig: Focus on quality and cost-effectiveness

The Leipzig plant stood out in particular for its lean, digitally networked and highly automated production processes. “Porsche Leipzig impresses with its consistent application of lean principles, digital intelligence and innovative automation – always with a clear focus on quality and cost-effectiveness. This makes the plant a worthy winner of the Automotive Lean Production Award 2025 in the OEM category,” says Dr Werner Geiger, Managing Director of Agamus Consult.

“A lean, flexible and digitally supported production system is essential to our innovative strength and competitiveness,” says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG. “From the very beginning, the Porsche Leipzig plant has stood for transformation and adaptability. Today, three powertrain concepts – petrol, hybrid and fully electric – are produced in a mixed model flow on a single production line. I am personally delighted that our ability to master this high level of complexity has been recognised with this award.”

Consistent application of lean principles

Production at Porsche is based on the consistent application of lean principles to enhance efficiency, quality and flexibility. In addition to the use of cutting-edge technologies, key elements include actively involving employees in shaping a continuous improvement process and adopting a holistic approach to conserving resources.

“The Automotive Lean Production Award is a great honour for us,” says Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Management Board of Porsche Leipzig GmbH. “The jury’s recognition not only acknowledges our consistent process optimisation, but also the Leipzig team and its outstanding collective performance. For us, the award is both a mark of recognition and a source of motivation to continue on our path with determination.”

The award ceremony will take place at the 19th Automotive Lean Production Congress on 25 and 26 November 2025 at Volkswagen Poznań in Poland. Finalists in each award category are nominated based on submitted questionnaires. The awards are then presented following in-depth on-site evaluations: during shopfloor walkthroughs and discussions with plant representatives, the questionnaire results are validated and explored in greater detail.

The Porsche Leipzig plant began operations in 2002 as the second Porsche production site alongside the company’s headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Today, it is home to the production of the Macan and Panamera model lines. Until 2017, the Cayenne was built in Leipzig, and from 2003 to 2006, the legendary Carrera GT super sports car also rolled off the line. The site has received multiple accolades for its smart production and sustainable approach, including the “Lean and Green Management Award” in 2021 and the title “Factory of the Year” in 2023.

