Porsche launches new sports car and SUV subscription program

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today introduced Porsche Passport, a new sports car and SUV subscription program, which provides members flexible access to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app.

This month-to-month subscription program offers frequent vehicle exchanges, unrestricted mileage, and on-demand access for up to 22 different Porsche models. In a new relationship with Clutch Technologies, LLC, Porsche Passport will conduct its pilot program in metro Atlanta, which is home to both companies.

“Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers’ desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy,” said President and CEO Klaus Zellmer of PCNA. “With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips.”

Porsche Passport provides white-glove vehicle delivery in metro Atlanta through two membership plans – “Launch” and “Accelerate.”

“Launch”: Includes on-demand access to eight model variants such as the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne, for a monthly fee of $2,000.

“Accelerate”: Includes on-demand access to 22 model variants such as the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S sports sedan, the Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs, in addition to the vehicles offered in the “Launch” package, for a monthly fee of $3,000.

Membership plans include vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing, for the fixed monthly fee. To sign up, Atlantans can download the Porsche Passport app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for membership. Both plans require a one-time activation fee of $500, and membership approval is dependent on a background and credit check. Once approved, the vehicle will be delivered to the member’s requested location in metro Atlanta beginning November 2017. Users can schedule same day or future vehicle exchanges through the Porsche Passport app.

“Porsche Passport will provide increased choice and flexibility for new target groups in the Atlanta market,” said Vince Zappa, President of Clutch Technologies. “Clutch is proud to be the enabling technology behind the service.”

Clutch’s technology platform will manage customer interaction as well as the end-to-end service delivery for Porsche Passport. The possibility of future market expansion will be determined after the pilot program. For more information about Porsche Passport, visit www.porschepassport.com or call 404-800-3173.

