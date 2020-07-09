Porsche Italia opens a new concept store in Milan

The pilot project “Porsche@CityLife” is located within the CityLife Shopping District, in the heart of Milan, and designed to offer visitors a unique and inspiring digital brand experience.

“Porsche@CityLife” is neither a dealership nor a car display area, but rather an innovative multi-channel store concept focusing on individual experience of the Porsche brand and its products and services.

“’Porsche@CityLife’ has been designed with a focus on new target groups,” Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche Italia, explains. “We want to appeal people that are not necessarily familiar with the automotive sector and our products, but are attracted by other aspects of our brand, such as design, technology, and sustainability.”

The setting for this innovative area concept is the largest urban trade center in Italy, namely Milan’s CityLife Shopping District. The location attracts tourists and citizens, offering them an exclusive shopping experience combined with a new concept of leisure time and lifestyle.

Informal, friendly and intuitive

“Porsche@CityLife” is the pilot for a new store where visitors can choose the experience they prefer, depending on whether they are just curious about the Porsche brand or they are looking for concrete product information because they’d like to buy a car. Several extra-large screens inside and outside the store show videos of Porsche’s history, the newest models in the range and motorsport successes.

Visitors are welcomed by Porsche Experts. These are specialists, who advise and inspire customers and prospects with high expertise in products and technology and share a enthusiasm for the Porsche brand. At “Porsche@Citylife”, they have an additional focus on hospitality. Guests will be helped if they wish to deepen their knowledge on the sportscar manufacturer or to be guided through the various services offered onsite.

Thanks to its advanced technologies, “Porsche@Citylife” is always accessible remotely. Interested people can visit the store also from home using the dedicated digital platform www.porschecitylife.it to check out all the available services: from the Configurator to the Leasing Calculator tool. In addition, they can find information on Porsche E-Performance topics and Driving courses.

With its focus on digital experiences, “Porsche@CityLife” combines the physical sales channel with the new world. The Italian pilot is thus adding a further element to Porsche’s multi-channel strategy.

SOURCE: Porsche