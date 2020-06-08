Porsche Impact rolled out in 15 further markets

Following a successful pilot phase, the Zuffenhausen-based sports car manufacturer is expanding its CO2 compensation programme, Porsche Impact.

In addition to Germany, Great Britain, Poland and the USA, the service is now available in 15 further countries, including China, Canada, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, French Polynesia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia and the Philippines.

Using an online calculator, Porsche customers can determine the CO 2 footprint of their sports car and financially support projects to compensate for it. During the pilot period, which took place between December 2018 and April 2020, around 45,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide were offset. Porsche is also taking advantage of the compensation option, which was developed in association with its subsidiary Porsche Digital, on a company-wide basis. Since the end of November 2018, the CO 2 emissions of the Porsche AG fleet have been neutralised. In addition to compensation programmes like Porsche Impact, the Zuffenhausen-based sports car manufacturer prioritises measures to avoid and reduce CO 2 emissions.

“Porsche is pursuing a consistent sustainability strategy,” says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG. “We are emphatically committed to the CO 2 goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and are continuously reducing our emissions. Our vision is a factory that does not create an environmental impact, which is why we consider the effects of our vehicles along the entire supply chain and throughout their life cycles. With Porsche Impact, we offer customers the opportunity to make their own contribution and compensate their personal CO 2 emissions.”

All revenues go to international climate projects

As part of Porsche Impact, customers can choose between various internationally certified projects: The available initiatives focus on forest protection in the USA, sustainable habitat protection in Zimbabwe and energy generation through hydro and wind power in Vietnam and China. There are also country-specific forest conservation projects in Canada and Australia.

The particular compensation contribution is based on consumption, annual mileage and the selected support programme. For example, the compensation amount for a Porsche vehicle that has driven 15,000 kilometres with an average consumption of 12 litres per 100 kilometres is between 46 and 104 euros per year.

Sustainability initiatives along the entire supply chain

Sustainability is a central component of Porsche’s corporate strategy. Alongside compensation offers like Porsche Impact, the sports car manufacturer is reducing CO 2 emissions from its own business activities, through avoidance and reduction measures in particular. There are many initiatives along the supply chain that contribute to the Paris climate protection goal.

For example, at its main Zuffenhausen factory, Porsche exclusively uses electricity from renewable energies and biogas for heat generation. The production of the fully-electric Porsche Taycan at the site is also CO 2 -neutral. In addition, Porsche relies on environmentally friendly rail transport solutions and on electric and gas-powered trucks for the transport of logistics.

SOURCE: Porsche