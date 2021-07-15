Porsche: Forward31 develops new business with Berlin-based start-up aware

Porsche is expanding its start-up ecosystem with aware, the German sustainability platform

Porsche is expanding its start-up ecosystem with aware, the German sustainability platform. The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer will be supporting the start-up in the future through its company builder, Forward31.

Together, they will further develop aware’s strategy and business model with its two founders, Lena Schrum and Kim Fischer. The Berlin-based start-up’s goal is to support companies and consumers on their way to a sustainable future.

Based on a membership, aware offers access to various information formats – including so-called masterclasses and workshops. The company’s focus is on transferring knowledge and providing impulses about how organisations and private individuals can become more sustainable. Furthermore, aware enables its members to build up a cross-industry network. The advantage of the platform is that success stories can be shared and sustainable business opportunities can be developed together. Porsche has also been a partner of aware, as well as the conference of the same name in Berlin, since 2020.

“Countering global climate change as it continues to advance is a task for society as a whole, and one that affects us all. It remains the case that companies and customers are looking for guidance to enable them to adopt more sustainable behaviour. With aware, we provide help to find the right path,” says Christian Knörle, Head of Company Building at Porsche Digital. “We look forward to tackling this mission together as a strategic partner alongside aware’s two experienced founders.”

“An easy start for more sustainability”

The Berlin-based start-up offers around 20 hybrid information formats per year. These include various micro-events, a magazine, an online shop, daily Sustainable News and the ecozentrisch podcast which is hosted by Sascha Pallenberg. In addition, end consumers can purchase environmentally friendly products for everyday use and receive tips about how to live a sustainable lifestyle. “Successful companies are redesigning sustainability. They offer their customers environmentally conscious solutions that can be easily integrated into their everyday lives,” says Lena Schrum, co-founder of aware. “However, for most people, implementating concrete initiatives remains difficult. We are therefore developing a contemporary solution so that it’s easier to get started.” Aware is currently focusing on the German-speaking region. From 2022, the two founders plan to offer the platform in the United States as well.

SOURCE: Porsche