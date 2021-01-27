Porsche: Forward31 and House of Beautiful Business launch new digital platform

Porsche Digital’s company builder Forward31 is developing a digital platform together with the House of Beautiful Business.

The startup of the same name offers an experience-based service for companies and thought leaders, supporting innovative business forms and projects from ideation to implementation. The focus is on virtual and physical experience formats that prompt and sustain organizational development in conjunction with personal fulfillment. Key topics include the future of work, diversity, an ethical approach to technologies, and building sustainable business models.

“The limits of traditional business models, management practices, and corporate cultures are clear. So we urgently need new ideas and approaches,” says Tim Leberecht, co-founder of the House of Beautiful Business. “We find the important impulses for this at the intersection of business, technology, science, and art. With our platform, which focuses on intellectual and emotional experiences, we create space for new thinking and action.”

Physical and digital formats to be available internationally

Users gain access to the platform through a membership or customized partnership program. Registration includes digital content as well as on-site events. In addition to an annual festival in both physical and digital spaces, an exclusive dialogue format with current thought leaders and experts is accessible. Regular publications, as well as video and audio content, support the development and implementation of concrete initiatives.

“Time to reimagine their organizations and immerse themselves in new visions for technology and business is an essential luxury for leaders,” explains Christian Knörle, head of company building at Porsche Digital. “We are pleased to be able to build a digital platform for this together with the two founders, Till Grusche and Tim Leberecht.”

SOURCE: Porsche