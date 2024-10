World premiere on 18 October: The first GT model of the new 911 generation is already in the starting blocks

In a digital world premiere, Andreas Preuninger, Director GT model line, will present the enhanced new car together with brand ambassadors Walter Röhrl and Jörg Bergmeister. The new 911 from the GT department in Flacht will be presented in two variants at the same time. Both have become even more emotional, offer customers even more individuality and feature innovative details.

SOURCE: Porsche