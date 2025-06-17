Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opens

The world’s 10th Porsche Experience Centre prepares to open in Toronto while bidding is underway on a bespoke 911 GT3 RS, created by the Sonderwunsch department to celebrate the new facility

The world’s 10th Porsche Experience Centre prepares to open in Toronto while bidding is underway on a bespoke 911 GT3 RS, created by the Sonderwunsch department to celebrate the new facility.

Porsche Cars Canada will open the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto tomorrow (18 June, 2025) taking the number of such facilities around the world to 10. The third North American PEC features a two-kilometre driver development handling circuit, dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit and low-friction drift circle. These four instructor-led driving modules are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models, of which a broad selection of two- and four-door sports cars will be available.

In addition, guests will soon be able to reserve time in a dedicated space with five cutting-edge driving simulators. Behind the wheel of a virtual Porsche, they will be able to race against themselves or someone else on racetracks from around the world. There are also meeting rooms, the Carrera Café and a Porsche Lifestyle Shop featuring a selection of apparel, accessories, model cars and lifestyle products.

“Unbridled excitement and performance await visitors at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto,” says Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “This unique environment proudly showcases our sports cars’ heritage of driving dynamics, design, technology and passion.”

Art sculpture welcomes guests on arrival

Framing the exterior landscape of the PEC Toronto is LÜMEN, a large-scale public artwork commissioned by Porsche Cars Canada to mark the opening of the new facility. Comprised of more than 800 engineered parts, it represents a sculptural expression of the Porsche ethos — uniting precision engineering with poetic symbolism. The 23-degree tilt of LÜMEN echoes the earth’s axial lean while also being a nod to the round headlights of the Porsche 911. By contrast, the fluid inner band of abstract calligraphy — laser-cut and composed by hand — represents the spirit of the driver, flowing with rhythm and emotion, and capturing the thrill of the drive and the bond between human and machine.

Designed and fabricated by Toronto-based architect Javid JAH and maker Alex Akbari, in collaboration with calligrapher MEDĒIO, the 23-foot-tall, tilted steel ring was chosen for the site following a call for entries in 2023 that saw 165 submissions.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS PEC Toronto

The opening of the PEC Toronto comes as bidding for a bespoke 911 GT3 RS is underway. The one-off Porsche 911 GT3 RS PEC Toronto was unveiled at the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show and was commissioned by Porsche Cars Canada to commemorate the new PEC.

Built in partnership with the Porsche Sonderwunsch (special request) team in Germany, designer Grant Larson led the creation of the unique GT3 RS with Weissach package to demonstrate what is possible through the Porsche personalisation programme.

The sports car shows off its motorsport lineage with a fully painted red and white Canadian livery, with the colour proportions of the national flag. The interior features a custom Pepita fabric created specifically for the project and, throughout the vehicle, unique elements celebrate the new PEC Toronto.

As well as being signed under the front hood by Grant Larson, Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line, and Boris Apenbrink, Director Exclusive Manufaktur, Limited Series & Options, the car comes with a bespoke Chronograph 911 GT3 RS timepiece and a special 1:18 scale model.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS PEC Toronto with Weissach package is being sold via a closed-bid charity auction that will end on Canada Day – 1 July – and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Campfire Circle. Through its in-hospital and overnight camp programmes, this Canadian charity aims to bring joy to seriously ill children and their families.

“Much like the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto itself, this special vehicle was the realisation of a dream,” continues Arthur. “We are delighted at the potential that this vehicle has to fascinate and make its mark well beyond its new owner.”

Complimentary experience for new Porsche vehicles delivered in Canada

Eligible new Porsche vehicles delivered through a Canadian Porsche Center will receive an invitation for a 90-minute session at the PEC Toronto. Among the features of this complimentary session, each qualifying customer will have the opportunity to experience a model equivalent to the car they have bought with a Porsche-certified driving coach. The benefit is valid for deliveries after 1 January 2025 and can be claimed up to two years following the invitation.

Customers can also opt to collect their new sports car from the PEC Toronto when configurating their vehicle.

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will open Wednesday to Sunday, year-round.

SOURCE: Porsche