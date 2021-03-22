Porsche: Economic success and sustainability belong together

Porsche Consulting GmbH is expanding its consulting services for sustainability issues and strengthening its own efforts in the field.

“Sustainability is becoming a decisive factor for the competitiveness of companies around the world and across all industries,” says Eberhard Weiblen, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Consulting. “Economic success and the transition to a sustainable society are mutually dependent. Climate change can only be stopped through responsible business practices and innovative technology. We not only help our customers master this transformation, but also want to provide a good example ourselves.”

The subsidiary of Porsche AG has set itself ambitious targets for reducing its carbon footprint. Emissions that cannot be avoided are offset by other measures, enabling Porsche Consulting to be climate-neutral since 2020. “But we want to take it a step further and reduce our emissions by at least 25 per cent by 2025,” says Weiblen. The goal is to reduce emissions step by step with a series of measures.

Business trips are to be substantially reduced and commuting minimised through greater use of mobile working options. Roughly a quarter of consulting activities will be permanently shifted to virtual collaboration scenarios using state-of-the-art digital technology. Cost savings due to avoided travel will be passed on directly to the client, in full. To avoid long commutes, consultants will also be deployed as close as possible to where they live. An algorithm will be used to determine the ideal team composition for each project, with location being one of the factors. Moreover, the management consultancy will fully convert its business car fleet to electric and hybrid vehicles by 2025.

Transition to sustainability pays off for companies

“We achieve our greatest impact in terms of sustainable business practices together with our 200-plus clients per year,” says Birgit Engler, who as a partner at Porsche Consulting has advised numerous companies on the development of sustainability strategies and their implementation. “For many companies, the transition to sustainability represents a huge effort, but one that pays off. The greatest possible energy efficiency and the sparing use of resources promote value-creating growth and thus the long-term success of the company,” says Engler. This approach not only enables cost savings, but also enhances customer appeal, employee satisfaction, and the overall value of the company.

The management consultancy will also continue to assess and optimise its own sustainability performance. “Without the dedication of our employees, these advances would not be possible. They breathe life into our sustainability objectives and actively contribute to achieving them every day with their conduct and many good ideas,” says Weiblen. In addition to environmental sustainability, Porsche Consulting also regularly supports social projects and pursues diversity in its own ranks. The company is committed to the Charta der Vielfalt, an initiative that promotes equal opportunity in the workplace, as well as the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to achieve economic, social, and environmental sustainability worldwide.

Climate neutrality of Porsche Consulting

The climate neutrality of Porsche Consulting is based on direct and indirect emissions of greenhouse gases along the company’s entire value creation chain. It encompasses all three categories of the internationally recognised Greenhouse Gas Protocol GHG (Scope 1–3). This makes Porsche Consulting one of the leading actors among strategy consultancies worldwide. Unavoidable emissions are offset through the Kasigau Corridor environmental protection project in Kenya, which offsets more than one million metric tons of CO₂ per year. The project also focuses on wildlife conservation, environmental protection, education and economic development in the region.

Porsche Consulting GmbH

Porsche Consulting GmbH is among the top ten management consultancies in Germany. It is a subsidiary of the sports-car manufacturer Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart. Guided by the principle “strategic vision, smart implementation”, consultants help companies improve their performance and innovativeness. Clients range from multinational groups to mid-sized companies in the automotive, aviation and aerospace, and mechanical and plant engineering industries. Other clients come from the financial services sector, the consumer goods industry, retailing and the construction industry.

SOURCE: Porsche