Porsche Digital opens location in Croatia

Porsche Digital is opening a new location in Croatia, further expanding its global innovation network. In the capital Zagreb, the digital unit of Porsche AG is now working on new digital business models together with the Croatian tech company Infinum within its joint venture. The main focus of the cooperation is the consistent expansion of existing online customer offers and the realisation of new services.

“We want to actively use the opportunities of digitalisation and therefore need a cross-national network in which the teams exchange and inspire each other”, says Stefan Zerweck, Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Digital. “With the new location in Zagreb we have taken the next step and with Infinum a strong partner at our side”.

Zagreb is one of the most promising up-and-coming innovation centres in Europe. Especially thanks to the country’s largest university with its focus on IT and natural sciences, the metropolis has a diverse talent pool from the technology and development scene. By the end of 2020, around 30 employees are expected to be working at the premises in the city centre. The location is to be significantly expanded in the coming years.

SOURCE: Porsche