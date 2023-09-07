Porsche Connect Partner Services: Attractive digital services for Porsche drivers

With Porsche Connect Partner Services (PCPS), Porsche is creating further added value for its customers

With Porsche Connect Partner Services (PCPS), Porsche is creating further added value for its customers. The sports car manufacturer is enabling Porsche drivers to improve their personal digital experience using new services from third-party providers – including the use of personalised car data.

The customer has the option to turn their Porsche into a platform for innovative data-based services that make day-to-day driving easier, for example with a digital logbook or an insurance tariff based on the kilometres actually driven. Smart charging applications are also available for electric cars.

Selected partners

Porsche Connect Partner Services focusses on carefully selected partner services from the fields of insurance, smart charging, and on-demand services. Porsche is continually working on expanding these services in order to offer Porsche drivers bespoke data-based digital services. The following services can be used by Porsche customers right now:

Porsche CarPolicy Flex insurance

Porsche Financial Services in co-operation with the HDI insurance company is offering the Porsche CarPolicy Flex insurance tariff. With this data-based insurance tariff, the insurance premium is calculated based on the kilometres actually driven. Billing is monthly, and termination is also possible on a monthly basis. This differentiates the tariff from many others on the market, providing control over ongoing car insurance costs at all times. The mileage is transmitted directly from the vehicle to the partner via an interface, with no additional hardware required. No information on driving behaviour or other data is transmitted to the partner.

Smart charging

The term smart charging applies to charging innovations enabled by the exchange of data between the car, the grid operator and the service provider. This includes, for example, adjusting the charging capacity to the current grid usage in order to avoid load peaks. It is already possible to control the charging process based on electricity tariffs that vary depending on the time. Providers make adjustments hourly based on the rates on the electricity exchanges. This means that the electric car is always charging at the best price. This smart charging application, which is already available, lowers the charging costs and makes an active contribution to the energy transition, because low electricity prices on the electricity exchange are mainly the result of a high proportion of green electricity in the grid. Porsche is currently working on co-operations that enable Porsche drivers to use dynamic smart charging tariffs. For example, Porsche is currently working on a co-operation with Kaluza. In future, the Kaluza platform will control the charging for Porsche drivers intelligently, starting the charging process when the cheapest and most environmentally friendly energy is available.

Overview of charging and driving data / on-demand services

Additional on-demand services that make day-to-day driving easier are available to Porsche drivers. These include an overview of charging costs and a connection to the driver’s smartphone. Another application is the automatic creation of an electronic logbook. Via a direct interface, this data can be reported to the tax office if desired, which in turn facilitates tax calculation.

Porsche Connect Partner Services offers connections via the following partners:

Tronity (digital logbook and transparency of charging processes)

EEVEE (cost tracking for charging sessions)

Autologg (electronic logbook including copy for tax return)

A Better Route Planner (route planning for electric cars)

Porsche is continually working on extending its partner network. Porsche Connect Partner Services is currently available in the European Union and the US.

Data protection is the top priority

Bespoke applications and products that can provide a new digital customer experience based on car data are the prerequisite for these and many other services. The Porsche Taycan is already able to transmit car data approved by the customer directly to third parties. This data is available live and in real time in these third-party applications, significantly improving the quality of data-based services.

Porsche provides third parties with personalised car data via a special PCPS interface. This is carried out under strict compliance with the highest data protection standards. The customer always retains sovereignty over their data and decides which service providers receive access to specific vehicle data and for what purpose. This consent must be given explicitly and can be withdrawn at any time.

“Data protection that focuses on the digital self-determination of our customers is, in our view, the prerequisite for our customers to trust the diverse data-based services they can use in our vehicles. That’s why our customers’ data sovereignty is our top priority,” says Christian Völkel, Chief Privacy Officer at Porsche AG.

SOURCE: Porsche