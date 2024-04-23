Porsche: Change in MHP management

Federico Magno, previously a member of the Management Board of Porsche Consulting, will be appointed to the Management Board of MHP on 1 May 2024. He will take over as Chairman of the Management Board from 1 July 2024

Federico Magno, previously a member of the Management Board of Porsche Consulting, will be appointed to the Management Board of MHP on 1 May 2024. He will take over as Chairman of the Management Board from 1 July 2024. Dr Ralf Hofmann, co-founder and Chairman of the Management Board of the management and IT consultancy, will then move to MHP’s Strategy Advisory Board.

Since May 2, 1996, Dr. Ralf Hofmann has been writing an extraordinary success story with MHP. After almost three successful decades as co-founder and Chairman of the Management Board, Hofmann will move to the Strategy Advisory Board of the management and IT consultancy MHP on July 1, 2024, where he will take on a central role. His move is the logical consequence of the implementation of the 2030 corporate strategy, which Hofmann will support in an advisory capacity as a member of the Strategy Advisory Board. On July 1, 2024, Federico Magno – previously Executive Director and member of the Management Board of Porsche Consulting – will succeed Hofmann as Chairman of the Management Board.

“Porsche AG has held a stake in MHP since 1998. We have achieved a lot together, but the journey is far from over. We see high growth potential for the consulting field of digital transformation. We want to continue to consistently build on this with MHP,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG and long-standing Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee of MHP “With Ralf Hofmann on the Strategy Advisory Board and Federico Magno as the new CEO, we are setting the course to achieve MHP’s ambitious strategic goals.”

Hofmann has consistently developed MHP, which now has around 5,000 employees, from an SAP implementation partner to an established process and IT consultancy to a leading global management and IT consultancy. “MHP will continue to grow globally in terms of size, customer structure and portfolio. This company is my life’s work. That is why it is most important to me that MHP remains true to itself and that we preserve our culture. That is what makes the difference. We want to continue to write success stories together in the future. I am delighted that I will be able to take on responsibility on the Strategy Advisory Board from July this year. In Federico, we have found the perfect candidate to succeed me as CEO. The management of MHP is in good hands with Marc Zimmermann, Markus Wambach and Federico Magno,” says Dr. Ralf Hofmann.

Federico Magno has been with Porsche Consulting since 2000 and has played a key role in the strong growth and internationalization of what is now the fourth-largest management consultancy in Germany. He knows MHP very well thanks to the long-standing partnership: “I have followed the extraordinary development of MHP in recent years. In an increasingly volatile world, there is enormous potential in digitalization. I am very much looking forward to further expanding MHP’s outstanding position together with my future team.”

SOURCE: Porsche