Porsche Centre Mayfair becomes first Porsche Studio in Great Britain

On Monday 10 August Porsche Centre Mayfair opened its doors from a new, purpose-built home. The Centre remains in the heart of Mayfair and incorporates a number of firsts for Porsche in Great Britain: the first Porsche Studio and the first Porsche Design store to be homed within a Porsche Centre.

A short distance from the previous address in Berkeley Square, home to Porsche Centre Mayfair since 2006, the new 795 m² state-of-the-art Centre is located on Clarges Street, adjacent to Piccadilly. London, one of the few cities in the world where tradition and innovation thrive equally and in complete harmony, provides the perfect context for a futuristic showroom concept: a new space that goes beyond the traditional showroom format by offering a wide range of experiences. Features include a basement café area, while an LED wall and interactive screens bring enhancements to the customer experience and configuration process.

This delicate blend of traditional features with innovative concepts underpinned by the latest technology, so typical of Porsche, reflects the position of the relocated Porsche Centre Mayfair as a Porsche Studio. This makes it the 11th Porsche Studio in the world and an important pillar of the Future Retail strategy of the sportscar manufacturer.

The immediate surroundings of the Centre are home to London’s largest concentration of 5-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and some of the world’s most famous destination shopping addresses. Fittingly, the new Centre is the first in Great Britain to feature a Porsche Design store, complementing the stand-alone store in Knightsbridge.

Porsche Retail Group will continue to operate Porsche Centre Mayfair at the new location. Adam Flint, Managing Director, Porsche Retail Group, commented:

“We’re very proud of the new Porsche Centre Mayfair as it represents some significant firsts for our market. Realising such a complex project, especially during a year which has presented so many global challenges, is testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. Greg Hardy-Smith and his team are all extremely excited about getting settled in and delivering a new level of Porsche experience for our customers, many of whom remember our early days in Berkeley Square.

“We’re pleased to say that not only will we be taking all our existing team over to the new site, but they’ll be joined by new positions created by our expanded operation, such as the Porsche Design store.”

