Porsche boosts appeal across the range: Performance Battery Plus now standard on Taycan, Taycan 4S – luxury emphasis broadened on Panamera

Porsche is boosting the power and range of its Taycan electric sports car by standardising the 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus on the Taycan and Taycan 4S, and further enhancing comfort and safety by fitting Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Change Assist to all models

Porsche stands for dynamism, state-of-the-art technical solutions and the highest possible performance. This applies both to the powertrain and chassis technology of the sports car manufacturer and extends to the digital driver experience in the cockpit.

For the new model year launched today, the specification of the Taycan and Taycan 4S now includes the Performance Battery Plus, standardising the feature across the range. This increases the capacity to 105 kWh gross up from 89 kWh and adds circa 50 miles of range WLTP. Cars from the new model year can be ordered now and are scheduled to arrive at Porsche Centres in the UK and Ireland in June.

The Taycan also rides on 19” Taycan S Aero wheels, with the further option added to the Taycan and 4S of a leather-free interior in Pepita or Race Tex material trim. All together the new specification represents up to £8,000 of increased customer value on these two derivatives.

The equipment levels across the Taycan range are further boosted with the addition of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Change Assist. With rear-axle steering and Power Steering Plus now a standard feature on GTS and Turbo – plus the Offroad Design Package included on the Cross Turismo – overall customer value on these models is increased by an average of circa £3,600.

An all-new Taycan was introduced last year offering more power, longer range, quicker acceleration and faster charging with greater stability. The designers in the Style Porsche studio also sharpened the lines and, most notably, added stronger differentiation to the Turbo models. The new features announced today further broaden the appeal of all Taycan versions, building on the already extensive level of features and equipment offered as standard.

Since it was launched, the Taycan has been renowned for its high technology drivetrain, with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Featuring electric motors with hairpin windings connected via an innovative 800-volt architecture, it can use DC charging stations to take on energy at up to 320 kW. With a gross battery capacity of 105 kWh, overall range is up to 421 miles / 678 km (WLTP). And the Taycan 4S, for example, offers as standard maximum Overboost power of 440 kW / 598 PS with Launch Control.

The new model year Taycan is on sale from today, priced from £88,200.00 RRP inc VAT.

Across the Panamera range, feature highlights include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist and Bose® audio fitted as standard. In addition, side airbags for the rear seat passengers, soft close doors, Surround View in the Park Assist function and a heated steering wheel are now included (where previously an option). On Turbo models, noise insulating glass has been added. Overall, this contributes to an increase in customer value of up to £6,000 depending on model.

The new model year Panamera range is on sale from today, priced from £89,400.00 RRP inc VAT.

New functions added to Porsche Communication Management (PCM)

With the start of the new model year, the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne benefit from significant improvements to the infotainment technology via an expanded range of new functions. New hardware allows the PCM system to be more responsive. As well as optimised computing power, it offers additional capabilities, such as direct access to many third-party apps for native use directly in the PCM. To ensure a reliable digital user experience, the Porsche Connect package is included as standard for 10 years.

New App Centre and Additional Digital Assistant

The Porsche App Centre offers direct access to a large number of apps from different categories, following the example of well-known app stores from the smartphone or tablet sector1. Porsche presented the App Centre for the first time with the introduction of the all-electric Macan and is now extending the convenient and contemporary concept across wider model series. There is a wide range of Porsche and third-party apps to choose from.

Depending on the market, these include popular streaming apps for music, video and podcasts, as well as news services, media libraries and weather apps. Other apps allow you to research places of interest, appealing driving routes and charging points for electric vehicles. Gaming apps, apps to control smart home functions and even a karaoke option complete the current offering.

For the first time, in addition to the Porsche Voice Pilot, Amazon Alexa® can also be used as a digital assistant while driving. The service can be used, for example, to control smart home functions such as automatic garage doors or home lighting. Other typical functions of Alexa include researching information, creating and editing to-do lists and shopping lists, playing podcasts and music, or checking the latest news and weather. It can also be used to control media and supported third-party apps. Alexa is activated via the voice command “Alexa” or via an individually configured button, or icon switch tile in the PCM.

Immersive Dolby Atmos® sound technology

With the PCM update, Porsche is also perfecting the sound experience for customers. For the first time, cars equipped with premium and high-end audio systems from brand partners Bose® and Burmester® feature the Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology. This creates a spatial sound experience inside the car.

Individual audio tracks and sounds can be placed anywhere around the listener and reproduced with unparalleled clarity, depth and precision. Passengers can feel almost as if they are sitting in the middle of an orchestra – or even that they themselves are the protagonist of an audio play. The prerequisite for this experience is an audio source that supports Dolby Atmos. Corresponding apps are available in the App Centre. The vast majority of the world’s biggest music artists have already released their work in Dolby Atmos.

With the overall functional improvements to the PCM, Porsche is underlining its ambition to continuously expand the range of services offered to all model series and to offer customers a contemporary, inspiring driving experience.

1Apps are offered by the respective app providers. The range of apps available depends on local conditions and may vary from country to country. The availability of the apps offered is subject to change at any time.

SOURCE: Porsche