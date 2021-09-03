Porsche at the IAA Mobility 2021: livestream of world premiere and open stand concept

In the run-up to the IAA Mobility 2021, Porsche is offering a spectacular insight into the future of motorsport

In the run-up to the IAA Mobility 2021, Porsche is offering a spectacular insight into the future of motorsport. Follow the unveiling of a futuristic concept car live on Monday, 6 September, from 15:00 (CEST).

Motorsports have always served as a catalyst for innovation at Porsche. For more than 70 years now, the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart has used this stage to showcase its pioneering spirit, its research and development, and its passion for state-of-the-art mobility. Even before the start of this year’s IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich (from 7 to 12 September), Porsche is offering a spectacular look at the future of motorsports with the unveiling of a futuristic concept study. This world premiere will start on Monday, 6 September, at 15:00 (CEST). Among those taking part in the presentation will be two-time overall Le Mans winner and current Porsche brand ambassador Timo Bernhard, and US actor Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy). The Hollywood star can himself lay claim to numerous racing successes at the wheel of a Porsche 911 RSR.

The event will be broadcast in German and English on the Porsche Media platforms newsroom.porsche.com and newstv.porsche.com from 15:00 on Monday. Porsche’s social media feeds on YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn will be showing the event live with English commentary. For the first time, journalists and fans will have the opportunity to get up close via Smart TV: the Porsche TV app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG TV and all appropriate Samsung devices.

IAA Mobility with a new concept

The IAA Mobility in the Bavarian capital is this year pursuing a completely new concept: the exhibitors’ stands are spread out across the entire city of Munich. Porsche will be welcoming fans of the sports car brand, and any visitors interested in innovative mobility, at Wittelsbacher Platz in the Maxvorstadt district. Numerous star guests are expected on stage to present the Porsche product range and the latest developments from Weissach, including Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender (X-Men). The German-Irish amateur racing driver has been competing for the past two years in events such as the European Le Mans Series driving a Porsche 911 RSR.

The programme will also include realistic driving simulators, the latest technology in mobile charging, the Porsche Turbo Charging rapid charging park and test drives in the Porsche Taycan as well as numerous activities organised by Porsche Motorsport’s premium partners. Porsche e-bikes will also be available for test rides at Wittelsbacher Platz. The Porsche Forum in the centre of Munich will open to the public on Tuesday, 7 September at 14:00 (CEST). Regular updates are available on Porsche’s social media channels.

SOURCE: Porsche