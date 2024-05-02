Porsche Accessories: the concept of a sports car, consistently enhanced

The customer has already fulfilled their dream of owning a Porsche; now for the little extras

Porsche Accessories completes the customisation portfolio: Porsche models that have already been delivered can be customised while staying true to the brand with the product and retrofit options. All products are tailored to the customers' requirements and individual lifestyle, and the vehicle warranty remains in full effect.

Porsche Accessories consistently enhances the concept of the sports car The products and retrofit options combine first-class design and impressive everyday practicality with Porsche quality. The product programme currently spans over 700 options, including Adventure products – like the roof tent and the roof rack –, complete wheel sets, transport systems, child seats, and dog and care products. The portfolio also includes technical retrofit options from Exclusive options, Performance Parts and charging accessories as well as a variety of exterior and interior packages. More and more accessory products can be customised and personalised.

All while Porsche Accessories remains committed to high standards of product development. All products are subject to the same quality and safety requirements as the cars. The accessories are designed, modified and tested with the whole vehicle in mind. On special test benches, the products must withstand continuous loads, undergo vehicle dynamics controls and are adapted to the overall aerodynamic concept of the respective model series in a wind tunnel. The vehicle warranty remains in full effect because the products meet the demanding quality requirements.

In the Performance Parts range, Porsche offers a range of road-approved components. Some of these products are the result of development work carried out in collaboration with long-standing Porsche partner and current affiliate Manthey Racing GmbH. These include the Manthey kits for selected models. The range of kits is constantly expanding.

In addition to the kits, the Performance Parts range includes many other options, such as a performance roof box, sports exhaust systems, racing brake pads, wheel sets, car covers, a titanium roll cage and even a 3D-printed Bodyform full bucket seat. This offer is also constantly added to.

SOURCE: Porsche