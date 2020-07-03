Porsche 4Kids in the “Car Factory”

Now in its ninth year, the Porsche Museum is offering an exciting programme for boys and girls aged 5 to 13 during the summer holidays. From 4 to 23 August, Porsche 4Kids will welcome around 50 children every day to the “Car Factory“ between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

During this three-week period, the Museum will bring Porsche Production 4.0 into its own premises. Those participating in the summer holiday programme, which will be held in German and English, will gain an exclusive insight into the company’s production processes and will also have the opportunity to conduct their own experiments.

The “Taycan Factory” practical station shows the new production halls of the all-electric sports car from a bird’s eye perspective. The kids then have the chance to control a robot across the 2 x 2 metre area and take a look behind the scenes of carbon-neutral production. Talking pens provide interesting background information on robotics and production. Children will find the “Did you know?” facts both fascinating and memorable. At the “Man and Machine” station, young discoverers can slip into the roles of programmers and robots in teams of two or as a family and learn how precisely the instructions given to a robot have to be formulated in order for the robot to carry them out. Tina Turbo who is an expert in innovation and sustainability will accompany children. She will be on hand to offer children advice and assistance.

In order to ensure that the subject of hygiene is also given the necessary attention, young discoverers will set out on the trail of coronavirus at the “Soap Factory” practical station. Here the children will learn through age-appropriate experiments about important hygiene principles and have the opportunity to make their own soap in the form of a 911, which they can then take home with them. This allows them to gain an understanding of the subject of hygiene through play and sensory experience. The “Soap Factory” will be supported by Tina Turbo’s friends Tom Targa and Sally Carrera, who will of course wear face masks.

While children take part in educational activities in small groups, their parents can relax in the Porsche Museum in the knowledge that their children are in safe hands. Participants will embark on a journey through various practical stations, discover, investigate and see how, for example, the Porsche Taycan factory is built on the multipurpose area. Parents can relax in the family lounge while they keep an eye on their children as they play. Colouring pictures and magic pens are provided at this station. Prior registration is not necessary for the summer holiday programme. Further information is available at www.porsche.de/museum. The museum is operated in accordance with the official requirements of the Federal Government and the State of Baden-Württemberg for protection against infection with the coronavirus.

If you would like to find out more about Tina Turbo and Tom Targa, you can find more information on the website www.porsche4kids.com. Here young visitors can also find plenty of games, activities and colouring pictures.

SOURCE: Porsche