Pony AI Inc. starts Gen-7 Robotaxi road testing In Beijing, completing major city testing rollout

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”), a global leader in large-scale autonomous mobility, today announced that the seventh-generation (“Gen-7”) Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (“BAIC”) Robotaxi model began road testing in Beijing. With multiple Gen-7 Robotaxi models now undergoing road testing, Pony.ai is making significant progress to advance toward large-scale production and commercial deployment.

The BAIC Robotaxi fleet is now operating within Beijing’s 225-square-kilometer High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone. With this development, road testings of Gen-7 BAIC and Guangzhou Automobile Group (“GAC”) Robotaxi models are concurrently taking place in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This multi-city road testing rollout highlights the stability and adaptability of Pony.ai’s autonomous driving system across various vehicle platforms and urban environments. This is rapidly driving Pony.ai closer to its goal of expanding its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025, laying a strong foundation for future large-scale commercial deployment.

