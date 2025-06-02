Pony AI Inc. reaches strategic partnership with Xihu Group for Robotaxi deployment in Shenzhen

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Xihu Corporation Limited (“Xihu Group”), the city's largest taxi operator, to jointly deploy a fleet of more than 1,000 Pony.ai’s seventh-generation (“Gen 7”) Robotaxis in Shenzhen in the coming years

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Xihu Corporation Limited (“Xihu Group”), the city’s largest taxi operator, to jointly deploy a fleet of more than 1,000 Pony.ai’s seventh-generation (“Gen 7”) Robotaxis in Shenzhen in the coming years. This partnership marks a significant milestone in integrating autonomous driving with local mobility networks by adopting an “asset-light + AI-empowered model”, accelerating the large-scale deployment of safe, efficient, and intelligent mobility services to a broader passenger base in tier-one cities in China.

Xihu Group has extensive experience in fleet management with decades of experience in taxi fleet operation, local regulatory compliance and services and maintenance network, playing a crucial role in enabling Pony.ai to scale up Robotaxi services. By integrating Xihu Group’s expertise with Pony.ai’s proprietary hardware-and-software technology, AI-powered order dispatch capability and deep understanding of user needs, both parties will work together to deliver a seamless autonomous mobility experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pony.ai and Xihu Group will jointly deploy more than 1,000 Pony.ai’s Gen 7 Robotaxis in Shenzhen in the coming years. In addition, it is expected to be further empowered by an “asset-light + AI-empowered model”, wherein Xihu Group will leverage its strength on fleet and asset operations, safety and service guarantees, and benefit economically from the fleet and asset operations. Meanwhile, Pony.ai will focus on AI technology innovations and scalable Robotaxi dispatch and service, creating a mutually beneficial outcome and accelerating the large-scale development.

As the first company authorized to operate paid fully-driverless robotaxis within Shenzhen’s city centers, Pony.ai has proven technical capabilities in navigating complex urban environments including tunnels, dense traffic, and irregular intersections. Going forward, Pony.ai will continue collaborating with more transportation service providers, automakers and third-party partners to promote mass deployment of autonomous mobility.

