Pony AI Inc. and Mowasalat deploy Robotaxi on public roads in Doha, Qatar

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced a partnership with Mowasalat (“Karwa”), Qatar’s largest transportation service provider, together deploying autonomous vehicles on the country’s roads. This collaboration represents another significant step in Pony.ai’s vision of “autonomous mobility everywhere” and further expands its presence in the Middle East, now covering Dubai, Qatar, and other key markets.

Under this partnership, Pony.ai’s Robotaxis have recently begun testing on public roads in Doha, the capital of Qatar. This initial phase, conducted with safety operators onboard, marks an important milestone in localizing autonomous driving technology for Qatar’s unique driving environment. The trials are focused on adapting Pony.ai’s autonomous driving stacks to the nation’s weather, road infrastructure, and traffic conditions.

“This deployment with Pony.ai marks a significant milestone in our journey towards realizing Qatar’s National Vision 2030,” said Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al-Obaidly, CEO of Mowasalat. “Building on our success in managing world-class transport operations during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, we are now integrating advanced autonomous driving technologies into our transportation framework. This not only enhances the efficiency and safety of our services but also contributes to the sustainable development of Qatar’s infrastructure. This initiative aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the people of Qatar.”

“This partnership marks a major milestone in expanding our global footprint by creating ecosystem synergies through collaboration with local partners,” said Dr. James Peng, Chairman and CEO of Pony.ai. “Qatar presents a unique environment for autonomous driving deployment, and Mowasalat’s deep local knowledge makes it an ideal partner. Together, we aim to build a resilient and scalable autonomous driving solution that supports sustainable mobility across the region.”

