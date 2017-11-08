Polo and T-Roc attain top safety ratings – 5 stars from Euro NCAP for the newest Volkswagen

The new Polo and T-Roc have attained the top rating of five stars in Euro NCAP crash tests. The two latest Volkswagen models attain very good figures in all key test areas: ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’, ‘Pedestrian’ and ‘Safety Assist’ (assistance systems). Dr Frank Welsch, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “Volkswagen has been democratising safety for decades now. The outstanding Euro NCAP ratings for the Polo and T-Roc demonstrate once again how we are making maximum safety available to the drivers of mini and compact models as well.” The Polo is available at prices from 12,975 euros, and the T-Roc from 20,390 euros (prices for Germany). The base versions of both the Polo and the T-Roc are already well equipped with six airbags, ESC including counter steering assistance, the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring. The T-Roc also comes with the Lane Assist lane keeping system as standard.

The Polo in Euro NCAP testing. The new Polo was tested in the class of ‘Superminis’ in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). In the tests, Euro NCAP examines the loads to which ‘adult occupants’ are subjected in various accident scenarios. In this rating, the Polo attained a very good value of 96 per cent (out of a maximum of 100 per cent) in its class. The Polo also received an impressive rating in the side impact test that is challenging in vehicle design – because the crush zones on the sides are of course smaller than those at the front and rear.

Commenting on both the crash test with a side barrier and the crash test with a side pole, Euro NCAP noted that “the protection of all critical body areas is good; and the Polo attained maximum points”. In the ‘Child Occupant’ protection test area, Euro NCAP rated the Polo with a figure of 85 per cent – a new top figure in its segment. In its competitive field, the new compact model also achieved exemplary figures in ‘Pedestrian’ protection (76 per cent) and in the area for assistance systems, ‘Safety Assist’ (59 per cent).

The T-Roc in Euro NCAP testing. At the same time, the first compact SUV from Volkswagen also achieved top figures: the new T-Roc. It was categorised in the segment of ‘Compact SUVs’, a class that also includes much larger SUVs. The results for the T-Roc were consistently impressive. Consider ‘Adult Occupant’: here, the SUV received a rating of 96 per cent.

The T-Roc also finished very well in the ‘Child Occupant’ protection rating with a result of 87 per cent. Here tests were performed with dummies in child seats. Consider the offset frontal crash and side impact: Euro NCAP commented: “In the Front Offset Test, protection of all critical body areas of the two child dummies was good. Similarly, protection of all critical body areas of the dummies was also good in the side impact test.” Deformable front body elements and standard pedestrian detection also result in a figure of 79 per cent for ‘Pedestrian’ protection, which is remarkable in the competitive field. In addition, the new T-Roc attained top figures in the ‘Safety Assist’ area for its assistance systems.

The European New Car Assessment Programme. Euro NCAP is an international and independent consortium of governments and non- governmental organisations. The headquarters of Euro NCAP are located in Brussels (Belgium). The stated mission of Euro NCAP is to provide automobile buyers with information on the safety of the most popular vehicles sold in Europe in a timely manner.

