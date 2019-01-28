Political visit at the e-car plant

Volkswagen has a mission: making e-mobility affordable for everyone. To fulfill it, Volkswagen is currently transforming itself into the leading provider of e-mobility. To do so, the company is systematically forging ahead with its electric offensive and the transformation of the factories in Zwickau, Dresden, Emden and Hanover to become production locations for electric vehicles. The Zwickau facility is the trailblazer for this transformation, with the compact ID.1) already going into production there at the end of this year.

At the Zwickau location, Volkswagen is currently launching the biggest qualification and training offensive in its history. About 8,000 employees will be prepared for the important task of ensuring timely and high-quality production of the first purely electric vehicles at the plant in late 2019.

Europe’s largest and most efficient electric vehicle factory is currently taking shape in Zwickau. This is the world’s first complete transformation of a major car manufacturing facility. Going forward, the factory will exclusively build electric vehicles based on the Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB), and will have an annual production capacity of 330,000 units.

Along with further fundamental organizational and structural changes, this is an enormous endeavor for the company and the workforce. Federal Minister of Labour, Hubertus Heil, and SPD parliamentary group leader, Andrea Nahles, were joined by Volkswagen Board Member for Human Resources, Gunnar Kilian, and the Chairman of Volkswagen’s General and Group Works Council, Bernd Osterloh, on a fact-finding visit to the Zwickau plant to gain a first-hand impression of the progress and challenges of this transformation.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volkswagen