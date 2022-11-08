Polestar’s performance future arrives early with electric roadster concept tour and sustainability talks

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, will preview the future of electric mobility at a series of events in Australia to mark the arrival of the Polestar electric roadster concept from November 14

Polestar electric roadster concept showcases Polestar’s vision for future sports cars as well as the brand’s design, technology and sustainability ambitions. Unveiled in LA in March, the concept is the inspiration behind Polestar 6, and will also feature as the centre piece of the Polestar Talks series, a sustainability-led panel discussion taking place in Melbourne and Brisbane this month.

The events are both a celebration of sustainability and a window into a better tomorrow, featuring key industry leaders from across the sustainability space engaging in insightful discussion that addresses the rapid need for change through design, innovation, and better business practices.

“The Polestar Talks events will give attendees the opportunity to hear about the incredible work some of the brightest minds in the sustainability space are doing, and their perspective on the biggest challenges we are facing in Australia,” says Samantha Johnson, Head of Polestar Australia.

“Polestar electric roadster concept perfectly captures the spirit of that mission, showcasing our rapid transition toward producing a truly climate-neutral car, while demonstrating that, when it comes to sports cars, the premium choice, the fun choice, and the sustainable choice can be one and the same.”

Polestar electric roadster concept will also be on public display for three days in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, demonstrating the pure, innovative, Scandinavian design synonymous with Polestar.

SOURCE: Polestar