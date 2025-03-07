Polestar urges Federal Government to maintain its commitment to New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES)

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, is urging the Federal Government to remain committed to a robust NVES despite calls to the contrary from the automotive industry’s peak body

Comments this week from Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) Chief Executive, Tony Weber, suggest the NVES should be revised due to January and February electric vehicle (EV) retails – despite EV sales growth (4.7 per cent) outpacing the broader market (1.7 per cent) in 2024.

Head of Polestar Australia, Scott Maynard, says:

“Efforts to undermine this legislation will only disadvantage Australians.

“This week’s comments from the FCAI are the latest in a campaign to water down long-overdue emissions standards that will deliver Australians cleaner cars and lower running costs.

“The NVES was developed to lower vehicle emissions by incentivising carmakers to offer more hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric options, and we can clearly see car brands rising to that challenge.

“By the end of the year, Australian new car buyers will have over 100 battery electric vehicles available to them.

“Over 85 per cent of global car markets have a fuel efficiency standard in place to deliver improved health outcomes and reduce ownership costs. We must stay the course to see these benefits realised in Australia.”

Polestar withdrew from the FCAI in March 2024 due to its reluctance to support the introduction of emissions regulations for new cars that would align Australia to global standards.

Polestar will be on display at Everything Electric in Sydney this weekend, which will be attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen.

SOURCE: Polestar