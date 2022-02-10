Polestar to debut first-ever Super Bowl ad

Polestar, the pure-play premium electric car company, has announced that it will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad during the game on February 13, 2022

Polestar, the pure-play premium electric car company, has announced that it will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad during the game on February 13, 2022. The 30-second spot will air in the first quarter of the game, and the company has teased the spot with a 15-second preview. This is the first time Polestar will advertise during such an internationally watched and recognised sporting event.

The ad centres around Polestar’s ethos of ‘no compromises’ and features the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback. As with its products, the spot will toss aside traditional expressions for big-game advertising.

Staying true to Polestar’s minimalist brand identity, the graphical ad is visually simple, allowing punchy words in white on black to share the message.

“The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We are a young and ambitious brand. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad. This is the perfect place to further raise awareness of our brand in the US, and beyond.”

The ad supports Polestar’s progress as it continues to drive growth in the coming years. In January 2022 the company announced that it delivered on its global sales target of 29,000 vehicles in 2021, representing year-on-year growth exceeding 185%.

SOURCE: Polestar