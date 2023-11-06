Polestar signs agreement with SK On for Polestar 5 batteries

Polestar and South Korean battery manufacturer SK On have signed an agreement on the supply of battery cell modules for the forthcoming Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT

SK On was chosen by Polestar due to their superior battery cell technology that offers high-performing chemistry, fast charging, efficient discharging and superior driving range. The high-nickel battery cell modules comprise ultra-long 56 cm cells with high energy density.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “Our relationship with SK On has been fruitful following our initial MOU and their investment in our brand. Polestar 5 is developing at pace and will feature this high-capacity battery to provide the performance expected of our grand tourer.”

Jee Dong-seob, CEO of SK On, says: “We are delighted to collaborate with Polestar on its top-tier EV model. We will solidify our partnership with Polestar and create new opportunities through this agreement.”

With production planned to start in 2025, Polestar 5 is the evolution of the Polestar Precept concept car and is being previewed in a YouTube documentary series, “From Concept to Car”, which details its journey to reality.

SOURCE: Polestar