Polestar showcases innovation at inaugural Polestar Day

Polestar showcased innovation and a strong path forward at its inaugural Polestar Day. Held in Los Angeles, California, the event gathered key executives and innovations in front of an audience of customers, investors and press.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “Polestar Day provides substantial insight into our products and the innovations we are working on together with global leaders in various fields to bring the best electric performance cars to market. We are progressing from having one car on the roads – Polestar 2 – to having three, with the ongoing launches of our two SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4. The coming months will be some of the most exciting our young company has ever seen.”

Polestar was joined at the event by executives from strategic partners including Bcomp, Göteborg Energi, Luminar, Mobileye and StoreDot.

Polestar’s full range of future models was exhibited together for the first time, including Polestar 3, Polestar 4, Polestar 5, Polestar Precept, the Polestar Electric Roadster Concept and Polestar Synergy. Guests were able to test drive the latest MY24 Polestar 2, as well as ride in Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 development prototypes with Polestar engineers and experts.

A series of announcement have been made:

Polestar is initiating a pilot project and launching a Virtual Power Plant for vehicle-to-grid technologydevelopment with Polestar 3. Read here. Polestar is expanding its manufacturing footprint with Polestar 4 production to begin in South Koreain 2025. Read here. Mobileye and Luminar are joining forcesto bring LiDAR to Polestar 4 to enable Mobileye Chauffeur autonomous driving functionality in the future. Read here. Polestar and StoreDot are collaborating on extreme fast charging technology and plan to demonstrate this at full scale in a Polestar 5 prototype in 2024. Read here.

