Polestar secures USD 450 million term facility and renews EUR 480 million Green Trade Finance Facility

Polestar advises that it has secured a 12-month term facility of up to USD 450 million and has renewed the EUR 480 million Green Trade Finance Facility (TFF).

In February 2025, the Company secured up to USD 450 million in a 12-month term facility after having secured in December 2024 over USD 800 million in 12-month term facilities.

Polestar originally entered into a 12-month TFF with a syndicate of leading global banks in February 2022 to support its working capital requirements and in February 2025, the facility has been renewed for EUR 480 million.

Calendar

Polestar expects to publish global retail sales volumes for Q1 2025 on 10 April 2025.

Polestar intends to publish fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results prior to or concurrently with filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 in April 2025.

