Polestar reports revenue of USD 1.0 billion, up 95%, for first half of 2022

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its financial results for the first six months of 2022.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We made important progress in the first half of 2022 as we doubled revenues and volume, and successfully listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York. In addition, we maintained strong momentum in our global order take and expect to deliver 50,000 cars to our customers this year, meeting our 2022 sales guidance. With several ground-breaking cars to come, Polestar is poised for a period of rapid growth.”

Key financial highlights

The below table summarises key financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Represents a non-recurring, non-cash, share-based listing charge, incurred upon the merger with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. on June 23, 2022.

Revenue increased USD 506.5 million, or 95%, mainly driven by an increase in Polestar 2 vehicle sales with continued commercial expansion across markets.

Gross profit increased USD 17.6 million, or 49%, as the result of higher sales of Polestar 2, partially offset by product and market mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased USD 167.9 million, or 60%. This increase is primarily due to rapid commercial expansion, with Polestar increasing its global presence significantly during the period.

Research and development expenses decreased USD 8.1 million, or 8%, due to lower amortisation related to Polestar 1, partially offset by increased spend on future vehicles and battery electric technologies, including the Polestar Precept and the P10 powertrain.

Operating loss increased USD 520.5 million, or 143%, reflecting continued investment in the commercial expansion of the business and a one-time share-based listing charge of USD 372.3 million incurred upon the merger with Gores Guggenheim, Inc.

Key operational highlights

Represents total volumes of new vehicles delivered, including external sales with recognition of revenue at time of delivery, external sales with repurchase commitments and internal sales of vehicles transferred for demonstration and commercial purposes as well as vehicles transferred to Polestar employees at time of registration. Transferred vehicles for demonstration and commercial purposes are owned by Polestar and included in Inventory.

Represents the markets in which Polestar operates.

Represents Polestar Spaces, Polestar Destinations and Polestar Test Drive Hubs.

Represents Volvo Cars service centres to provide access to customer service points worldwide in support of Polestar’s international expansion.

Global volumes increased to 21,185 cars in the first six months of 2022, more than doubling deliveries from 9,510 cars in the same period in 2021, an increase of 123%.

Polestar has added six new markets since the start of 2022, including United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

Polestar has 125 locations and 934 service points across its markets, up 22 and 123 respectively, since the end of 2021.

Recent developments and upcoming events

The Polestar 3 electric performance SUV is scheduled for its world premiere in October 2022 in Copenhagen.

In August 2022, Polestar confirmed plans to put its electric roadster concept into production as Polestar 6, expected to launch in 2026. All 500 build slots of Polestar 6 LA Concept edition were reserved online within a week of the production announcement.

Polestar began delivering Polestar 2 electric cars to Hertz in June 2022 as part of a purchase agreement for 65,000 cars, and Hertz has subsequently added the Polestar 1 electric performance hybrid to its Dream fleet as well.

In support of Polestar’s working capital needs, over the last three months, Polestar repaid two existing and entered into two new 12-month unsecured working capital loan agreements with two banks in China, totalling approximately USD 200 million. Furthermore, in late August 2022, Polestar entered into an additional credit facility with one of those banks for approximately USD 145 million.

Polestar expects to publish its Q3 2022 financial results on November 11, 2022.

2022 outlook

Polestar expects to deliver on its full-year target of 50,000 cars. Vehicle deliveries will be weighted towards the fourth quarter, following disruptions from COVID-19 in China.

Polestar expects the effects from product and market mix to continue alongside foreign exchange and input cost inflation. Vehicle price increases and active cost management will help mitigate some of the impact on gross profit.

SOURCE: Polestar