Polestar reports revenue growth of 56% in the first half of 2025

Polestar today presents its unaudited financial results and operational metrics for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2025

Polestar today presents its unaudited financial results and operational metrics for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2025.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Our operational performance in the first half of 2025 reaffirms that we are doing the right things, in a difficult market: increasing our commercial footprint, selling more cars and relentlessly focusing on cost and inventory management. Revenue growth was 56% and our Adjusted Gross Margin improved year-on-year. With an average of five new sales points opening per month in the second quarter, we are making it easier for more customers to experience and buy a Polestar. The launch of Polestar 5, our four-seat Grand Tourer, at IAA in September will strengthen our position as the leading performance EV brand.”

Key financial and operational highlights for H1 2025 (year-on-year comparison)

Retail sales volumes up 51.1% driven by transition to an active selling model, retail network expansion, and an attractive model line-up

Revenues up 56.5% to USD 1,423 million, driven by higher sales volumes

Gross margin of (49.4)% impacted by non-cash impairment expense of USD 739 million booked in Q2

Adjusted Gross Margin positive at 1.4% – an improvement of 4.0 ppts

Selling, general and administrative expenses continue to be optimized

Net loss of USD (1,193) million mainly driven by the impairment expense

Adjusted EBITDA loss of USD (302) million, a reduction of 30.3%

Cash position of USD 719 million as of 30 June 2025

New equity of USD 200 million raised to complement facilities of approximately USD 2.1 billion secured or renewed through August 2025

Future production site in Europe confirmed for Polestar 7

Polestar 7 planned for launch in 2028

Guidance: Target of compound annual retail sales volume growth of 30-35% in 2025-2027 reiterated

Please click here to view the full press release

SOURCE: Polestar