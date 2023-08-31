Polestar reports results for the second quarter, expects continued strong momentum for the rest of the year

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar”), the Swedish electric performance car brand, today reports its results for the second quarter of 2023.
Polestar delivered 15,765 vehicles during the second quarter, a growth of 36% compared to last year. With record global deliveries of 27,841 for the first six months, Polestar still expects to deliver 60,000-70,000 vehicles and a gross margin of 4% in 2023.
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We achieved record volume growth during the second quarter. Deliveries of our significantly upgraded Polestar 2 are now ramping up. With Polestar 4 expected to start production in November and Polestar 3 in the first quarter of next year, we are entering an exciting phase of higher volumes and value from our expanded model range.”
SOURCE: Polestar