Polestar releases unique soundtrack to deepen retail experience

Polestar, the pure play electric performance car brand, has teamed up with Swedish composer, musician and artist, Lisa Nordström, to create a unique soundscape for Polestar’s retail locations around the world. The Polestar soundtrack is also available on over 50 different streaming services, including (but not limited to) Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music – and can of course be streamed in Polestar 2 cars.

Polestar operates a digital-first retail model and cars can be purchased online. In the centrally located Polestar Spaces and out-of-town Polestar Destinations, customers can physically interact with the Polestar brand and cars. The retail locations are specifically designed to reflect the minimalist and uncompromising design values of Polestar. The soundscape was curated to compliment and elevate that experience and serve as a musical embodiment of the brand.

“One often uses more than one sense to experience things. The Polestar soundscape encapsulates the Polestar brand beautifully and complements the universe we have created for our customers both in our retail locations and our cars,” says Rong Guan, Polestar’s retail architect who has headed up the design of Polestar’s retail environments.

Lisa Nordström, who recently won the 2022 Swedish Guldbagge film award for best original music in the film ‘Children of the Enemy’, has a diverse musical portfolio ranging from movies to experimental radiophonic compositions recorded from her base in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“I approached this project like the score of a film. I had to identify the themes which would work to heighten the experience”, Nordström explains. “For me, being in the environment and absorbing the place and situation was absolutely necessary. After a while of testing different tracks, I finally found a tonality and sound that felt right. Then it was mostly about opening the tap and letting it flow!”

The result is a nine-hour soundtrack composed of ambient soundscapes divided into four tracks that represent the hours of the morning, midday, afternoon and evening, and have been named after Polestar 2’s exterior colours.

Void https://awal.ffm.to/void_album

Snow https://awal.ffm.to/snow_album

Midnight https://awal.ffm.to/midnight_album

Moon https://awal.ffm.to/moon_albumb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=ykNrxmLXF0XJq0iDMfxfhnyTpbsoAuMRGTagnWxd2O8%3D&reserved=0″>https://awal.ffm.to/moon_album

SOURCE: Polestar