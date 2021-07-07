Polestar releases “Precept: from concept to car” documentary series

Polestar Precept, the concept car that Polestar revealed in 2020, is under full-scale development and on its journey to reality in the coming years

Polestar Precept, the concept car that Polestar revealed in 2020, is under full-scale development and on its journey to reality in the coming years. Created to showcase Polestar’s ambitions in terms of design, sustainability and technology, Polestar confirmed in late 2020 that Precept will enter production as a future vehicle in the brand’s portfolio of electric performance cars.

As part of Polestar’s pledge of being more transparent, “Precept: from concept to car” is a new YouTube documentary series that reveals the many elements involved in the Precept project. From the initial design and model building process to the real-world development of what will become the production vehicle, the series will run from 7 July 2021 and is planned to continue through the entire development phase. The introductory episode will lead into more deep dive programmes that will follow progress over the coming years.

“We wanted to open up and show what goes on behind the scenes in this fascinating process,” says Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar. “The documentary series will show how we work, the challenges we face and how we overcome them, first in producing the amazing show cars we built in 2020, and of the real production vehicle starting to take shape.”

On its journey towards a fully climate-neutral car by 2030, Polestar is working towards specific sustainability ambitions as Precept comes to life. Key elements can be found in its interior specifically, where new-age, experimental materials that consist largely of recycled and natural resources are being developed for full-scale production.

These include seat covers that are 3D-knitted from a single strand of yarn made of recycled PET bottles, floor carpets made from reclaimed fishing nets, recycled cork vinyl for supporting seat panels and arm rests, and a natural flax-based composite used for interior panels that are typically made from virgin plastics.

SOURCE: Polestar