Polestar reflects on 2020 as a year of opportunity and growth

Polestar, the electric performance car brand, became fully operational in 2020. Highlights range from critical acclaim for Polestar 2 to the roll-out of the brand’s retail strategy across ten global launch markets – all against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

“Despite the challenges presented by 2020, Polestar has gained real momentum this year,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “I want to recognise the incredible effort made by the Polestar team and our partners globally to bring our brand, Red Dot’s brand of the year, to customers globally.”< Polestar 1, the low-volume electric performance hybrid that set the tone for the Polestar brand, excited new owners as deliveries started in the beginning of the year. The vehicle continues to capture imaginations, and, crucially, expand brand awareness as a halo vehicle. The COVID-19 pandemic required all parts of the business to adapt. A new, innovative approach was designed, allowing a synchronised Polestar 2 launch across all markets, while following local regulations and requirements. Deliveries to customers began with minimal delay.

The response has been extremely positive, and the car has already won over 30 awards across its launch markets in 2020. This includes coveted titles such as Germany’s Golden Steering Wheel, and Car of the Year titles in Norway, Switzerland, Germany (Luxury) and China (Green Car).

Polestar’s product portfolio also grew with the announcement of the Precept, a manifestation of Polestar’s future ambitions for design, technology and sustainability. The Precept story gained even more momentum later in 2020 when, at the Beijing Auto Show, plans were announced to put Precept into production in the years to come.

Supporting the brand’s already digital buying experience, Polestar’s global retail footprint expanded dramatically. Following the world’s first Polestar Spaces that opened in October 2019 in Beijing and Oslo, 2020 saw the opening of another 40 Spaces globally. Polestar Spaces change the face of automotive retail, giving consumers the opportunity to interact with non-commissioned Polestar Specialists and explore the Polestar brand and cars in pressure-free, centrally located retail environments.

Polestar takes sustainability seriously and encourages discussion in the automotive sector, driving for more action and more transparency. In September, Polestar published the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for Polestar 2. The report revealed the carbon impact of the electric performance fastback over its entire life cycle, and by also sharing the methodology behind the report, it raises the bar for what should be acceptable in the industry.

“As 2020 draws to a close, deliveries of Polestar cars continue, more Spaces are opening and new employees are joining the company with the passion and enthusiasm required to effect change in a very traditional industry,” concludes Thomas Ingenlath. “In 2021 we look forward to expanding the Polestar 2 portfolio and entering new markets as we continue our ambitious roll-out plans on the global stage.”

SOURCE: Polestar