Polestar reduces greenhouse gas-emissions by 6% per car

Polestar has released its second Annual Review and Sustainability report, highlighting progress towards its ambitious climate goals. In 2021, Polestar reduced greenhouse gas-emissions per car sold by 6%* through its focus on increased efficiency and use of renewable energy.

Polestar is proving that business growth and climate goals are compatible, as it targets to create a truly climate-neutral car by 2030, to halve carbon emissions per sold car between 2020 and 2030* and reach climate neutrality across its value chain by 2040.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “We work with each step we take to support our climate strategy. Goals set 10 or 20 years ahead in time might feel fluffy. That’s where proper reporting comes in – making us accountable for the steps taken every year towards that goal. This is the climate decade. Change and improvement must happen all the time, now, and we can’t afford to wait. I’m proud to say we reduced greenhouse gas-emissions per car sold by 6%.”

The 2021 report revisits another ground-breaking year that saw the launch of the Polestar 0 project – Polestar’s moonshot goal to create a truly climate-neutral car by 2030 – and the announcement of the first partner companies joining forces with Polestar towards achieving that goal.

“What gets measured gets done,” comments Fredrika Klarén​, Head of Sustainability at Polestar. “Sustainability reporting is key to the transparency we abide by at Polestar. Through annual reports, we monitor our direction towards our ambitious goals and show that we do what we say.”

Further promoting transparency on carbon footprint and risk materials, in 2021, Polestar introduced an industry-unique product sustainability declaration, clearly displaying sustainability information for Polestar 2 in all retail environments. Polestar’s continued partnership with Circulor now includes blockchain traceability of mica, in addition to cobalt that is already traced in Polestar 2 batteries from material source to finished product.

2021 also saw the appointment of expert leads for all four of Polestar’s strategic sustainability areas: climate neutrality, transparency, circularity and inclusion. Employees across the world took part in several engagement and education sessions on said areas throughout 2021, with plans to continue in 2022.

Polestar was the first automotive brand to join the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, the science-led cross-sector collaboration alliance, committed to halving global emissions by 2030. In addition, Polestar is committed to the UN’s Race to Zero.

SOURCE: Polestar